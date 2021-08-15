Ghana police bus with "for hiring" poster shocks #Fixthecountry campaigner

- A fix the country campaigner has dropped a video of a police bus put for hire

A police coaster bus with a poster for hiring has left a "Fix the country" campaigner confused and agitated.

With plate number GT 7239-20, the moving bus was captured on video as the campaigner tweeted, "this country is in dire need of fixing."

First case of Ebola

Cote d'Ivoire has confirmed the country's first case of Ebola since 1994. This came after health officials confirmed the virus from a patient hospitalized in the commercial capital of Abidjan after arriving from Guinea.

Initial investigations found that the patient had traveled to Cote d'Ivoire by road and arrived in Abidjan on 12 August. The patient was admitted to a hospital after experiencing a fever and is currently receiving treatment.

Guinea experienced a four-month-long Ebola outbreak, which was declared over on 19 June 2021. There is no indication that the current case in Cote d'Ivoire is linked to the earlier attack in Guinea. However, further investigation and genomic sequencing will identify the strain and determine a connection between the two outbreaks.

Road accident

The member of parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, has escaped from a car accident.

Reports have it that the accident happened at the Aveyime road in the Volta Region.

Rockson's vehicle somersaulted twice when a cement-filled KIA truck veered into the car's lane.

According to the NDC MP, the road trip to the funeral of Samuel Okudzeto's father could have ended tragically.

Bawumia's take on the economy

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghanaians can now use their mobile phones to recharge their electricity meters.

Speaking at an event to mark International Youth Day, the vice president justified how using a mobile phone to top up electricity credit eases the burden of Ghanaians.

"With this innovation, Ghanaians will no longer wait in long queues to top up their electricity. Instead, you can do that at home," he stated.

