GOtv packages, channels list, and prices in Ghana in 2022
GOtv packages are one of the reasons this cable TV is the first choice for many Ghanaians. Their pocket-friendly subscriptions are affordable to users of different income brackets.
MultiChoice, a South African company, owns DStv, GOtv, Showmax, SuperSport, M-Net, and BetKing. It is among the fastest-growing pay-TV operators globally, and its headquarters are located in Ferndale, Randburg, SA. The company garnered 20.1 million viewers from the TV channels it aired throughout Africa in 2020.
GOtv packages and prices in Ghana
GOtv services are available in many African countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, and Malawi. It offers different packages at different prices because each bouquet has different channels. Below are more details about GOtv packages in Ghana in 2022, their channel lists and prices.
1. GOtv Lite (GH₵ 14 per month)
The GOtv Lite bouquet is affordable to many Ghanaians, regardless of their income. It has 1 music channel, 1 sports channel, and 25 other genre channels. Subscription is only GH₵ 14 per month, GH₵ 37 quarterly, and GH₵ 85 annually.
- Adom TV
- AFRO Music English
- Al Jazeera
- Emmanuel TV
- eTV Ghana
- eTV Africa
- Faith Broadcast Network
- Fiesta GH
- GHONE TV
- GTV
- Islam Channel
- Jim Jam
- Joy FM
- Joy News
- Joy Prime
- metro TV
- PBS Kids
- Planet Radio TV
- Supersport Blitz (HD/SD)
- TV3
- TV Africa
- UTV
- YFM
2. GOtv Value (GH₵ 25 per month)
GOtv treats you to 1 music, 2 sports, 1 movie, and 31 other genre channels on this package at only GH₵ 25 monthly subscription fee. If you want clear channels of quality entertainment and still be spoiled of choice while are being cautious with your wallet, pick this package.
- Adom TV
- AfricaMagic Epic Movies
- AfricaMagic Family
- AFRO Music English
- Al Jazeera
- BBC World News
- Emmanuel TV
- Eva+
- eTV Africa
- eTV Ghana
- Faith Broadcast Network
- Fiesta GH
- Fox Life
- GHONE TV
- GTV
- Islam Channel
- Jim Jam
- Joy News
- Joy FM
- Joy Prime
- metro TV
- Net 2
- Nickelodeon
- Planet Radio TV
- Supersport Blitz
- Supersport Select 1
- TV3
- TV Africa
- UTV
3. GOtv Plus (GH₵ 50 per month)
Get 2 music, 3 sports, 3 movies, and 39 other genre channels from this bouquet at GH₵ 50 per month. Be assured that it is one of the best GOtv Ghana packages for any family.
- Adom TV
- AfricaMagic Epic Movies
- AfricaMagic Family
- AfricaMagic Hausa
- AFRO Music English
- Al Jazeera
- BBC World News
- B4U Movies
- CNN International
- CITI TV
- Discovery Family
- Disney Junior
- Dominion TV
- EST Africa
- Emmanuel TV
- E! Entertainment Television
- eTV Africa
- Eva+
- Fiesta GH
- Fox Life
- GHONE TV
- GTV
- Jim Jam
- Joy FM
- Joy Prime
- Joy News
- Kasapa TV
- metro TV
- M-Net Movies Zone
- MTV Base
- Nat Geo Wild
- Net 2
- Nickelodeon
- Peace TV
- Planet Radio TV
- Rock 3
- Supersport Blitz
- Supersport Select 1
- Supersport Select 2
- Supersport Select 3
- Telemundo
- TV3
- TV Africa
- TV Ghana
- UTV
- YFM
- Zee World
4. GOtv Max (GH₵ 80 per month)
A GH₵ 80 monthly subscription fee grants you non-stop entertainment from about 61 channels because this package has 3 music, 6 sports, 4 movies, and over 48 other authorized TV channels.
- Adom TV
- AfricaMagic Epic Movies
- AfricaMagic Family
- AfricaMagic Hausa
- AFRO Music English
- Al Jazeera
- BBC World News
- BET
- B4U Movies
- Cartoon Network
- CBS Reality
- CITI FM
- CNN International
- Da Vinci Kids
- Discovery Family
- Discovery ID
- Disney Junior
- Dominion TV
- Emmanuel TV
- E! Entertainment Television
- eTV Africa
- eTV Ghana
- Eva+
- Fiesta GH
- Faith Broadcast Network
- Fox
- Fox Life
- GHONE TV
- GTV
- Go Channel
- Iroko Music
- Iroko Plus
- Islam Channel
- Jim Jam
- Joy FM
- Joy Prime
- Joy News
- Kasapa FM
- metro TV
- M-Net Movies Zone
- MTV Base
- NAIJA STAND-UP COMEDY
- Nat Geo Wild
- Net 2
- Nickelodeon
- Peace FM
- PBS Kids
- Planet Radio TV
- Real Time
- Rok 3
- Star FM
- Supersport Blitz
- Supersport Select 1
- Supersport Select 2
- Supersport Select 3
- Supersport Select 4
- Supersport Select 5
- Trace Jama
- Telemundo
- TNT Africa
- TV3
- TVC entertainment
- TV Africa
- TV Ghana
- UTV
- YFM
- Zee World
5. GOtv Supa (GH₵ 99 per month)
The GOtv Supa package has the most channels. Subscribers pay GH₵ 99 per month to enjoy endless entertainment from 3 music, 7 sports, 6 movies, and 54 other genre TV channels. The new bouquet has several new channels besides those listed in lower packages. Some of these new stations include:
- Africa Magic Urban
- Akwaaba Magic
- Boomerang
- Honey
- Kix Channel
- TLNovelas
- Novela Magic
- Rix
- WWE
What are the GOtv packages in Ghana?
Unlike StarTimes, GOtv Ghana does not offer viewers daily subscription services. Moreover, it has only five packages, which include:
- GOtv Lite (GH₵ 14 per month)
- GOtv Value (GH₵ 25 per month)
- GOtv Plus (GH₵ 50 per month)
- GOtv Max (GH₵ 80 per month)
- GOtv Supa (GH₵ 99 per month)
How much is GOtv per month in Ghana?
As discussed above, the GOtv subscription fee ranges between GH₵ 14-99 per month. However, the most affordable package is GOtv Lite. It is also the only bouquet that allows viewers to save money by paying GH₵ 37 quarterly and GH₵ 85 annually.
Which channels are in GOtv Plus?
GOtv Plus' 47 channels have been listed above. Some popular ones include Adom TV, AfricaMagic Epic Movies, AfricaMagic Family, and AfricaMagic Hausa.
Where can I pay for my GOtv subscription?
Pay your GOtv through Eco Bank, expressPay, Slydepay, Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money, and Tigo Cash. Here are guides for the three popular modes of how to pay GOtv packages:
Airtel Money
- Go to Airtel Money’s menu
- Choose Pay Bill
- Choose Other
- Type GOtv
- Type amount
- Type amount in cedi
- Enter your pin
- Enter reference number (e.g. March Bill)
- Enter the ICU number noted behind the GOtv decoder’s casing
- You will receive an Airtel confirmation message
MTN Mobile Money
- Go to MTN Mobile Money’s menu
- Choose Pay Bill
- Choose GOtv
- Enter the ICU number
- Enter reference number (e.g. March Bill)
- Enter Amount
- Enter secret code
- You will receive an MTN confirmation message
TIGO Cash
Register on Tigo Cash, then follow these steps.
- Dial *511#
- Choose Pay Bill
- Choose Utility
- Choose GOtv as Bill option
- Enter your account number
- Enter the amount
- Confirm payment with a 4-digit pin
Why can't I choose and pay only for channels I want to watch?
Multichoice encounters technical challenges if individuals choose channels, but this might soon change. The company is working on a package that will unbundle some sports and movie channels, thus giving viewers the freedom to decide what to include in their packages.
Where can I get more information on the various GOtv packages?
If you encounter any problem with your package or decoder and for more inquiries, here are GOtv Ghana contacts:
- Office address: No 8 Basko Lane Off George Walker Bush Highway
- Facebook: @GOtvGhana
- Email: GOtvGhana@multichoice.co.za
- Phone number: +233 302 740 540
- USSD: *759#
- Website: gotvafrica.com
GOtv packages are affordable and well-tailored to fit all budgets. As a result, it is not surprising that it is one of Ghana and Africa's most sought-after digital television providers.
