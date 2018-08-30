GOtv packages, channels list, and prices in Ghana in 2022

GOtv packages are one of the reasons this cable TV is the first choice for many Ghanaians. Their pocket-friendly subscriptions are affordable to users of different income brackets.

GOtv packages give viewers access to plenty of local and international drama series, breaking news, live sports games, documentaries, movies and music of all genres, and more.

Source: Facebook

MultiChoice, a South African company, owns DStv, GOtv, Showmax, SuperSport, M-Net, and BetKing. It is among the fastest-growing pay-TV operators globally, and its headquarters are located in Ferndale, Randburg, SA. The company garnered 20.1 million viewers from the TV channels it aired throughout Africa in 2020.

GOtv packages and prices in Ghana

GOtv services are available in many African countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, and Malawi. It offers different packages at different prices because each bouquet has different channels. Below are more details about GOtv packages in Ghana in 2022, their channel lists and prices.

1. GOtv Lite (GH₵ 14 per month)

The GOtv Lite bouquet is affordable to many Ghanaians, regardless of their income. It has 1 music channel, 1 sports channel, and 25 other genre channels. Subscription is only GH₵ 14 per month, GH₵ 37 quarterly, and GH₵ 85 annually.

Adom TV

AFRO Music English

Al Jazeera

Emmanuel TV

eTV Ghana

eTV Africa

Faith Broadcast Network

Fiesta GH

GHONE TV

GTV

Islam Channel

Jim Jam

Joy FM

Joy News

Joy Prime

metro TV

PBS Kids

Planet Radio TV

Supersport Blitz (HD/SD)

TV3

TV Africa

UTV

YFM

Your GOtv automatically activates itself and restore channels after making a payment. However, reset the channels manually if this does not happen.

Source: Facebook

2. GOtv Value (GH₵ 25 per month)

GOtv treats you to 1 music, 2 sports, 1 movie, and 31 other genre channels on this package at only GH₵ 25 monthly subscription fee. If you want clear channels of quality entertainment and still be spoiled of choice while are being cautious with your wallet, pick this package.

Adom TV

AfricaMagic Epic Movies

AfricaMagic Family

AFRO Music English

Al Jazeera

BBC World News

Emmanuel TV

Eva+

eTV Africa

eTV Ghana

Faith Broadcast Network

Fiesta GH

Fox Life

GHONE TV

GTV

Islam Channel

Jim Jam

Joy News

Joy FM

Joy Prime

metro TV

Net 2

Nickelodeon

Planet Radio TV

Supersport Blitz

Supersport Select 1

TV3

TV Africa

UTV

3. GOtv Plus (GH₵ 50 per month)

Get 2 music, 3 sports, 3 movies, and 39 other genre channels from this bouquet at GH₵ 50 per month. Be assured that it is one of the best GOtv Ghana packages for any family.

Adom TV

AfricaMagic Epic Movies

AfricaMagic Family

AfricaMagic Hausa

AFRO Music English

Al Jazeera

BBC World News

B4U Movies

CNN International

CITI TV

Discovery Family

Disney Junior

Dominion TV

EST Africa

Emmanuel TV

E! Entertainment Television

eTV Africa

Eva+

Fiesta GH

Fox Life

GHONE TV

GTV

Jim Jam

Joy FM

Joy Prime

Joy News

Kasapa TV

metro TV

M-Net Movies Zone

MTV Base

Nat Geo Wild

Net 2

Nickelodeon

Peace TV

Planet Radio TV

Rock 3

Supersport Blitz

Supersport Select 1

Supersport Select 2

Supersport Select 3

Telemundo

TV3

TV Africa

TV Ghana

UTV

YFM

Zee World

GOtv allows various mobile payment methods for its packages. Most Ghanaians use Airtel Money, MTN, and Tigo Cash. Photo: @BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

4. GOtv Max (GH₵ 80 per month)

A GH₵ 80 monthly subscription fee grants you non-stop entertainment from about 61 channels because this package has 3 music, 6 sports, 4 movies, and over 48 other authorized TV channels.

Adom TV

AfricaMagic Epic Movies

AfricaMagic Family

AfricaMagic Hausa

AFRO Music English

Al Jazeera

BBC World News

BET

B4U Movies

Cartoon Network

CBS Reality

CITI FM

CNN International

Da Vinci Kids

Discovery Family

Discovery ID

Disney Junior

Dominion TV

Emmanuel TV

E! Entertainment Television

eTV Africa

eTV Ghana

Eva+

Fiesta GH

Faith Broadcast Network

Fox

Fox Life

GHONE TV

GTV

Go Channel

Iroko Music

Iroko Plus

Islam Channel

Jim Jam

Joy FM

Joy Prime

Joy News

Kasapa FM

metro TV

M-Net Movies Zone

MTV Base

NAIJA STAND-UP COMEDY

Nat Geo Wild

Net 2

Nickelodeon

Peace FM

PBS Kids

Planet Radio TV

Real Time

Rok 3

Star FM

Supersport Blitz

Supersport Select 1

Supersport Select 2

Supersport Select 3

Supersport Select 4

Supersport Select 5

Trace Jama

Telemundo

TNT Africa

TV3

TVC entertainment

TV Africa

TV Ghana

UTV

YFM

Zee World

5. GOtv Supa (GH₵ 99 per month)

The GOtv Supa package has the most channels. Subscribers pay GH₵ 99 per month to enjoy endless entertainment from 3 music, 7 sports, 6 movies, and 54 other genre TV channels. The new bouquet has several new channels besides those listed in lower packages. Some of these new stations include:

Africa Magic Urban

Akwaaba Magic

Boomerang

Honey

Kix Channel

TLNovelas

Novela Magic

Rix

WWE

You can now watch your favourite channels through the GOvt mobile app. Photo: @FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

What are the GOtv packages in Ghana?

Unlike StarTimes, GOtv Ghana does not offer viewers daily subscription services. Moreover, it has only five packages, which include:

GOtv Lite (GH₵ 14 per month)

GOtv Value (GH₵ 25 per month)

GOtv Plus (GH₵ 50 per month)

GOtv Max (GH₵ 80 per month)

GOtv Supa (GH₵ 99 per month)

How much is GOtv per month in Ghana?

As discussed above, the GOtv subscription fee ranges between GH₵ 14-99 per month. However, the most affordable package is GOtv Lite. It is also the only bouquet that allows viewers to save money by paying GH₵ 37 quarterly and GH₵ 85 annually.

Which channels are in GOtv Plus?

GOtv Plus' 47 channels have been listed above. Some popular ones include Adom TV, AfricaMagic Epic Movies, AfricaMagic Family, and AfricaMagic Hausa.

Where can I pay for my GOtv subscription?

Pay your GOtv through Eco Bank, expressPay, Slydepay, Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money, and Tigo Cash. Here are guides for the three popular modes of how to pay GOtv packages:

Airtel Money

Go to Airtel Money’s menu

Choose Pay Bill

Choose Other

Type GOtv

Type amount

Type amount in cedi

Enter your pin

Enter reference number (e.g. March Bill)

(e.g. March Bill) Enter the ICU number noted behind the GOtv decoder’s casing

noted behind the GOtv decoder’s casing You will receive an Airtel confirmation message

MTN Mobile Money

Go to MTN Mobile Money’s menu

Choose Pay Bill

Choose GOtv

Enter the ICU number

Enter reference number (e.g. March Bill)

(e.g. March Bill) Enter Amount

Enter secret code

You will receive an MTN confirmation message

TIGO Cash

Register on Tigo Cash, then follow these steps.

Dial *511#

Choose Pay Bill

Choose Utility

Choose GOtv as Bill option

as Bill option Enter your account number

Enter the amount

Confirm payment with a 4-digit pin

Why can't I choose and pay only for channels I want to watch?

Multichoice encounters technical challenges if individuals choose channels, but this might soon change. The company is working on a package that will unbundle some sports and movie channels, thus giving viewers the freedom to decide what to include in their packages.

Where can I get more information on the various GOtv packages?

If you encounter any problem with your package or decoder and for more inquiries, here are GOtv Ghana contacts:

Office address: No 8 Basko Lane Off George Walker Bush Highway

No 8 Basko Lane Off George Walker Bush Highway Facebook:

Email: GOtvGhana@multichoice.co.za

GOtvGhana@multichoice.co.za Phone number: +233 302 740 540

+233 302 740 540 USSD: *759#

*759# Website: gotvafrica.com

GOtv packages are affordable and well-tailored to fit all budgets. As a result, it is not surprising that it is one of Ghana and Africa's most sought-after digital television providers.

