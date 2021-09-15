Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has been granted bail based on health grounds

He was granted a GHS200,000 bail with two sureties

Gary Nimako, Owusu Bempah's lawyer, confirmed this to on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been granted a GHS200,000 bail.

His bail was granted on health grounds after he was rushed to the police hospital for treatment.

His bail came with two sureties.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, Owusu Bempah's lawyer, Gary Nimako, confirmed this to TV3’s Dzifa Bampoh on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Owusu Bempah granted bail despite 7-day remand order by court

Source: Instagram

Owusu Bempah rushed to the hospital

Owusu Bempah was rushed to the hospital over an unknown illness after being remanded in police custody.

He was rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra a few hours after the court ruled that he spends seven days in police remand.

A photo also popped up online, suggesting that Owusu Bempah was put in handcuffs when he was sent to the hospital.

The photo shows the lower part of a man lying in a hospital bed with his left hand handcuffed to the bed.

Apart from being handcuffed, a police guard was placed beside Owusu Bempah to ensure that he does not escape from the hospital.

Owusu Bempah released

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Owusu Bempah has reportedly been sent back to his cells after being rushed to the hospital.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, he spent two hours at the Police Hospital.

The head pastor was discharged later in the night after receiving treatment at the hospital.

What did Owusu Bempah do

A video popped up showing the 'man of God' in the midst of police officers at the Dansoman Divisional Headquarters.

Later, a police statement indicated that Owusu Bempah's men were to be arrested in connection with videos of them issuing threats and brandishing weapons.

Per the statement, the police believe Owusu Bempah instructed his church members to assault the officers. As of the time the police statement was released, Owusu Bempah and his boys were still in custody.

