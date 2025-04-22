Catholics around the world are mourning the death of their beloved Pope Francis, which happened on Monday, April 21, 2025

Following his demise, the Pope's net worth, including the number of cars and houses he owns, has been unveiled

Meanwhile, the burial date for the deceased religious leader has been announced by the Vatican

Grief has engulfed Catholics in Ghana and around the world following the sad passing of Pope Francis.

The revered religious leader passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, aged 88. Pope Francis died following a stroke and heart failure, the Vatican said.

Following his demise, the Vatican has scheduled his burial for Saturday, April 26, 2025. His net worth has been unveiled following his passing.

Pope Francis has never taken a salary

Pope Francis has lived a modest life before and after he was elected Pope in 2013. He was entitled to a huge salary, but he declined it, in line with the Jesuit philosophy.

He was entitled to a salary of $32,000, an equivalent of GH¢494,320.41, but he chose to donate the amount to the church, place it in a trust, utilise it for a foundation or transfer it to a family member.

Despite rejecting his six-figure salary, it has emerged that the renowned Catholic Pope had a net worth of $16,000,000, an equivalent of GH¢247,160,206.40.

This was reported by Marca, a renowned Spanish newspaper. He also had five cars and an apartment. He was gifted a Lamborghini, but reports indicate that he auctioned it off for charity.

Watch the video of the Pope's Lamborghini:

Many people have wondered how a Pope who lived a modest life and did not take a salary amasses such wealth.

Vatican insiders indicate that his net worth was largely from royalties, donations, and access to a discretionary fund of $385,000 per year as head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Francis approved New Papal funeral rites

In a thoughtful and perhaps prophetic gesture, Pope Francis approved a revised edition of the liturgical guide for papal funeral rites in April 2024.

This updated version, known as the second edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, outlines new protocols for handling the mortal remains of a pope.

One of the significant changes introduced is that the formal confirmation of death now takes place in the chapel, rather than the room where the pontiff passes.

