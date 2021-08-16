A young man has made many proud as he pivots from a security guard to a medical doctor

A young man is making waves online as he proves to all that it is possible to turn one's life around no matter the situation.

Russell from Louisianna has made a massive switch from being a security guard to a medical doctor.

Narrating his story to Metro News, he revealed that retiring from the US Navy after nine years, he needed to take up a job to cater for his family.

He took up a job as a security guard at a hospital near him called Baron Roug Medical Center.

Working there, the young man realized his passion for medicine and began working towards it, Metro News reported.

"I’d take flashcards to work with me and whenever I had chance I’d sit and study them", said Russell

According to Russel, he spent just over three years as a security guard.

During the earlier stages of his role, he never had intentions to become a medical doctor because he had no prior exposure to that sort of environment, he intimated.

"I did whatever I could to learn, I asked a surgeon if I could shadow him on shift so he could help me become who I want to be, and I’m grateful he said yes. That was the first real opportunity I got", he said

Russel added that he continued to college where he majored in chemistry and biology and then had to quit as a security guard to pursue a PhD in molecular oncology.

Russel is in his final year of medical studies and has gone back to the very hospital he worked as a security guard, now to carry his industrial placement as a medic.

