A young man in Ghana has lived the saying, "one good turn deserves another" in a way that has garnered massive reactions from numerous social media users.

In a heartwarming development shared by the popular Ghanaian social media influencer, Kalyjay, the young man whose name is withheld decided to share his last GHc20 with him.

Upon receiving half of the money which is GHc10, Kalyjay decided to surprise the young man and reward him for his kindheartedness by sending back GHc100, which is ten times the amount he was sent.

"This guy had 20 cedis in his account and wanted to give me 10 cedis. So I surprised him❤️ with nokofio," Kalyjay posted on his Twitter handle.

Reactions from social media users

After viewing the heartwarming post, the numerous followers had a lot to say, some of which have been selected by YEN.com.gh

@Abena_b1 replying to @gyaigyimii said:

Send your momo number please I have 15cedis I want to send all. It’s from my heart I beg

@1real_Bryne replying to @gyaigyimii also indicated:

Okay. I barb the format now! Dm influencer say you want send am 10cedis then boom he sends you 100cedis! Ejuma bi y3d3

@Shadows91735698 replying to @gyaigyimii mentioned:

He gives out ¢10 but receives ¢100. You gave out ¢100 & who knows what you will receive? Your dream car! Verily, verily, there's more blessing in giving.

In another heartwarming gesture, a group of benevolent Ghanaians has undertaken a heartwarming gesture as a way of helping society with the little that God has blessed them with.

Mawulorm Stella, an organizer of the group called Make Someone Smile spoke to YEN.com.gh's Ebenezer Agbey Quist, where it emerged that the exercise the charity group undertook was a rather profound one.

Make Someone Smile, which was simply made up of friends, decided to beautify the Kpong Ahudjo Roman Catholic School in the Volta Region.

