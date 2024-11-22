Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson mesmerised his teammates with his outfit choice as he returned from the international break

The 23-year-old tapped into his African culture by rocking unique all-white attire paired with black half-shoes

He is expected to be in action when the Blues take on Leicester City in Saturday's early kickoff in the Premier League

Nicolas Jackson brought a touch of African elegance to Chelsea’s Cobham training ground as he returned from international duty.

The Senegalese striker, who has been a pivotal figure for the team this season, turned heads with his distinctive attire, celebrating his heritage with style.

Nicolas Jackson turned up to Chelsea training like a proper African on his return from international break. Photos by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty and @ibzsmo3k/X.

Jackson rocks kaftan to Chelsea training

Dressed in an all-white kaftan paired with sleek black shoes, Jackson carried a matching white purse, exuding confidence as he rejoined his club teammates.

His bold choice sparked curiosity, with Moisés Caicedo light-heartedly asking, “What’s that?”.

In response, Jackson playfully replied, “You don’t like it?” before explaining his penchant for standing out.

While many of his colleagues opted for high-end designer labels like Gucci, the 23-year-old proudly showcased African culture, making a statement beyond the pitch.

What lies ahead for Jackson?

The focus now shifts back to football, where Jackson will aim to end a two-match goal drought as Chelsea prepare to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, November 23, as noted by Sports Mole.

With six Premier League goals to his name, the former Villarreal star stands as the Blues' second-highest scorer this term.

Rediscovering his scoring form will be key as the Blues look to maintain momentum in the league.

Chelsea currently sit in third position behind Manchester City and Liverpool on the Premier League table.

Jackson turns heads with vibrant shirt

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Nicolas Jackson's striking appearance at the Chelsea edition of London Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old forward turned heads wearing a vibrant Hakuna Matata-themed shirt during the Cobham showcase.

The Swahili phrase "no worries" gained global fame through the Lion King soundtrack, composed by Elton John. Jackson’s fashion statement quickly became a trending topic.

