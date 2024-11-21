KOKA, in a conversation with Sally Mann, weighed in on Oteele's recent rumoured health issues

The entertainment pundit expressed his scepticism about Oteele's claims that he was battling a severe illness

KOKA noted that he would visit the actor at his home in Kumasi to verify his claim and alleged that it was fake

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, better known as KOKA, has weighed in on Kumawood actor Oteele's recent health issues.

Entertainment pundit KOKA speaks on Oteele's recent health battle. Photo source: @kokatvofficial and @biggiebossoteele

Source: Instagram

Actor Oteele was recently rumoured to be battling a severe health challenge and was reportedly left bedridden and unable to walk. He had an intravenous infusion on his hand while his wife took care of him.

During an interview with blogger Nana Baffuor at his residence, the Kumawood actor only muttered some inaudible words as he struggled to speak and sleep due to the pain he was experiencing from the severe illness.

In recent videos shared by the actor and his family on TikTok, Oteele appeared to have recovered quickly from his health issues. He was spotted carrying his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, on his back as they spent some alone time together.

KOKA speaks on Oteele's recent health battle

In a recent conversation with media personality Sally Mann on her Showtym show on Adom TV, KOKA expressed his scepticism that Oteele had suffered health issues.

The controversial entertainment pundit said that the Kumawood actor was making a health complaint for the second time after previously claiming that he had an issue with his hand.

KOKA, who was recently embroiled in a police case with gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy, warned Oteele against faking a medical condition to deceive people and using it to raise funds for himself as he could develop real issues later in life.

He noted that he would visit the actor at his home in Kumasi to ascertain whether the actor was battling severe health issues. KOKA alleged that Oteele's was not real and that he faked the illness.

Watch the video below:

KOKA addresses rumoured reconciliation with Ohemaa Mercy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOKA addressed claims that he and gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy had resolved their issues.

The entertainment pundit shared that Ohemaa Mercy had not paid the GH₵8500 she owed him when they worked together.

KOKA added that the photo of him hugging Ohemaa Mercy at the court premises after his bail was fake and only did so upon his lawyer's recommendation.

Source: YEN.com.gh