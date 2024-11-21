Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah's ex-wife, Hannah, recently trended online after new videos of her emerged

She recently attended a church event where her husband was the guest preacher and got a lot of attention because of her voluptuous figure

The videos of her looks and shapely figure triggered reactions from social media users

Social media has been abuzz with reactions after videos surfaced showing the ex-wife of Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Hannah, attending a recent event.

The videos, which have been widely circulated online, show the ex-Mrs. Owusu Bempah attended the Imperium gathering, a church programme organised by Reign House Chapel.

Each time she arrived at the church premises, she drew attention with her distinctive physical appearance.

One of the videos shared on TikTok by tinababy_gh had Hannah, also known as Mother, in a rustic-coloured dress as she entered the church auditorium. Even though the dress was wide, her endowments were still visible.

Another video on TikTok showed Owusu Bempah's ex-wife arriving on a different day. She wore a white top over white jeans. As she entered to take her seat, her ex-husband was preaching on the pulpit.

Watch the video below:

Owusu Bempah's marriage and divorce

Owusu Bempah married Hannah in February 2018, his third marriage. The bride's voluptuousness made the images from the wedding trend online.

But not long after their wedding, rumours emerged on social media that the marriage had collapsed.

Owusu Bempah confirmed the end of the marriage with Hannah in a 2020 interview, explaining that his wife was already legally married to another man before their wedding.

Netizens react to Owusu Bempah's ex-wife's video

fausty_bee391 said:

"Natural 🔥"

Joe Joe 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 said:

"She is very beautiful but why she became an ex wife this will clearly tell you in marriage beauty is nothing."

daakyehemaanana1 said:

"She looks like Christiana Awuni oooo."

Nana Opambour said:

"Absolutely beautiful 🥰🥰🥰 pure organic. Nyame nsa ano adwuma."

Owusu Bempah brags about 'ordaining presidents'

YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Owusu Bempah had said nobody can ascend to the presidency of Ghana without his involvement.

He was referring to his recent prophecy that John Mahama would ascend to the presidency after the 2024 general elections.

Owusu Bempah said God has given him the mandate to anoint Ghana's presidents and will continue to do so humbly.

