TikToker Asantewaa has addressed rumours concerning her marital life, warning critics to leave her alone

The actress and influencer indicated that her marriage was nobody's business and must, therefore, not be a public discussion

Speaking in a video, the mother of one looked livid as she reacted to recent rumours about her not wearing her wedding ring

Ghanaian actress and content creator Asantewaa has confronted critics who persistently speculate about her marital status.

The TikTok star strongly rebuked those peddling the rumours, adding that they were invading her personal space.

Speculations about Asantewaa's marriage

Since coming into the limelight a few years ago, Asantewaa has dealt with recurring rumours about her marriage.

Her close association with her manager has often deepened the rumours. For many critics, a married woman should engage in loved-up skits with another as she often does with her manager.

In 2022, Asantewaa's husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, affirmed his love for her amid the lingering rumours.

The actress, who gave birth to her first child not long ago, has recently been criticised for not wearing her wedding ring.

Asantewaa blasts critics of her marriage

Reacting to the latest criticism, Asantewaa expressed her frustration with constant public scrutiny, particularly regarding her wedding ring and marriage.

"Some of you wake up and become a thorn in my flesh. What is your business if I am wearing my ring or not?"

Asantewaa challenged her detractors directly, saying:

"If my wedding ring is your problem, come and wear it for me. Why can't some of you mind your business? Focus on your miserable lives and leave me alone!"

She urged all Ghanaians to respect her privacy and cease making her personal life a subject for public discussions and gossip.

Watch the video below:

Asantewaa talks of motherhood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa had shared an adorable video detailing her first-time mother experience.

The video showed her labour, birthing her son, and pregnancy symptoms of getting swollen feet, among other things.

The video melted the hearts of many people who thronged the comment section with sweet messages.

