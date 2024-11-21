Obaa Cee: Ghanaian Tiktoker In The US Warns Migrants On Deportation, Video Causes Stir
- A Ghanaian TikToker has cautioned undocumented Ghanaians currently living in the US
- She gave them tips on things they should not do as they seek to legalise their stay in the US
- Many people who took to the comments section of the video have shared varying opinions on the warning by Obaa Cee
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian social media content creator Obaa Cee has cautioned undocumented Ghanaians living in the US.
In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, the outspoken TikToker disclosed that there are already persons who have been earmarked for deportation due to issues with their documentation.
She remarked, therefore, that Ghanaians who are in the process of legalising their stay in the US must be circumspect in their actions and movements.
Obaa Cee stressed the need for such persons to stay out of trouble and refrain from attention-seeking activities.
"Be careful what you do and the people you associate with. Be mindful of the places you go. Also, I would advise that you relocate and change your address if you think that could lead to trouble."
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 50 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians commend Obaa Cee
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video thanked them for the piece of advice regarding the deportation plan in the US
Bamette commented:
"Also tell them no friends for now because Ghanaman can call police for them."
trimudeCklara reacted:
"Na commentary ben ni ei mummy."
ConstanceAppiahkubi reacted:
"Maa God bless you so much."
Peter Blay indicated:
"This woman is good ooo."
Ewurama Yeboah added:
"Information to information."
Man deported from Canada for stealing
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an unnamed Ghanaian boy had been deported from Canada for stealing a tilapia fish at a supermarket.
According to narrations from a video circulating on social media, the boy stole the tilapia, worth $5 (equivalent to GH¢78.21), at a Chinese shop in Toronto.
The young Ghanaian boy, who recently relocated abroad to seek greener pastures, was deported back home to Ghana.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.