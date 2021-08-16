Nigerian music entrepreneur, Dayo Adeneye, has taken to social media with details of a horrible flight experience

The music guru noted that he is not one to complain but he got stuck in the lavatory on a domestic flight

Adeneye disclosed that all he got was a lousy apology and people were boarding the next flight despite his experience

Nigerian music entrepreneur and guru, Dayo Adeneye aka D1, has had a fair share of the popular incompetence of domestic flights within the country.

The Kennis Music boss in a recent Instagram post gave vivid details of how he spent an entire flight time stuck in the plane lavatory.

Dayo Adeneye says flight attendants had to break the door Photo credit: @dayod1adeneye

Source: UGC

Stuck on a plane

Adeneye in his post disclosed that he is not one to go about complaining about Nigeria but he had to voice out after the horrible flight experience.

He continued by saying that the staff of Air Peace, the domestic flight he was on had to break down the door to get him out.

All Adeneye got after regaining his freedom was a halfhearted apology from the flight attendants and he noticed that people were already boarding the next flight.

Expressing worry over his own experience, the music boss sadly noted that another passenger can unknowingly go through the same experience he had.

The video he shared captured the moment the attendants were trying to force the door open from outside by destroying the hinges.

"I really hate to be one of those complaining about this our great country but I've just spent an entire domestic flight on Air Peace trapped in the Lavatory. They had to break the door to get me out and the only thing I was offered was a "SORRY OHH" from the flight attendants. Meanwhile, they are boarding the next flight regardless so that another passenger can unknowingly go thru the same trauma . I am truly worried."

See the post below:

Reactions

Kennyogungbe:

"Make we sue them???"

Nikkiliciousbabyforlife:

"Oh God !I am so sorry to hear that .I am glad you are ok!"

Seunt_esq:

"Sir, please make an official complaint for the records and more to assist in putting the issue of passenger safety on the front burner. You have a strong influence and voice. Don’t let it slide simply because they said “sorry”."

Remifagbohun:

"That’s awful!"

Ms.chigs_:

"That’s an awful experience."

