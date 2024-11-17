For the first time in two decades, Ghana will not feature at the African Cup of Nations following a 1-1 draw with Angola

The Black Stars have been underwhelming throughout the qualifiers, scoring twice and sitted at the bottom of Group F

Meanwhile, an ex-Black Stars player has opened up about the deep-seated rot in the national team

Former Black Stars striker Anthony Yeboah has voiced concerns over the selection process for Ghana’s senior national team, suggesting that merit often takes a back seat to influence and monetary incentives.

His critical remarks follow Ghana’s recent elimination from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars of Ghana have failed to muster a win in five of their 2025 AFCON qualifying games. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Ghana crash out of 2025 AFCON

Their 1-1 draw against Angola extinguished their AFCON hopes.

With one final match against Niger now reduced to a formality, the Black Stars face a disappointing reality as they miss out on AFCON qualification for the first time in 20 years, per Myjoyonline.

Ex-Black Stars striker bemoans about player selection

In an interview with Accra-based radio station Happy FM, Yeboah highlighted the deep-seated issues he perceives within the national setup, sharing a personal experience to emphasize his point.

According to the former Eintracht Frankfurt star, he once approached a team official with a promising player recommendation but was met with an unexpected demand.

"Players are not called up based on merit, but rather on who can pay, and that’s a big problem," Yeboah said, as cited by Ghanaweb.

"I once recommended a player for the team, but the management member requested money from me, or else the request would not be granted."

Ghana's steady regression

Ghana is currently at the bottom of Group F, having secured only 3 points from five matches, including two losses and three draws.

This disappointing campaign reflects not just tactical shortcomings but perhaps broader challenges within the team structure that require urgent attention to restore integrity and trust in the selection process.

Ex-West Ham star blasts GFA

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that former West Ham United and England midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has described Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON as an absolute embarrassment.

Reo-Coker blamed the country's FA for a lack of direction that has led to a huge slum in football in the West African nation.

The former African champions will not participate in the tournament in Morocco next year after failing to win a game in five matches.

