A Ghanaian man has surprised many a a publication of him running into debt after spending Ghc200,000 on a wedding goes viral

The man whose name was not disclosed said he did that to prevent his bride from calling off the wedding

Many who saw this expressed their disappointment in the man's decision

Ghanaian accountant who took to social media to narrate a predicament he finds himself in has been making massive waves since then.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that this 29-year-old Ghanaian accountant said he used to have serious arguments with his now-wife concerning the size of their wedding.

The wife eventually gave him an ultimatum to either give her the wedding of her dreams or call it with.

Kempinski Wedding: Many React After Finding out man Spent Ghc200,000 on Wedding to Impress his Bride

Source: UGC

The loving accountant in order to impress his wife-to-be went in for a loan of Ghc200,000 for the wedding and he is now in debt, the accountant recounted.

Netizens after seeing this publication could just not keep quiet about it.

They took to the comments section and voiced out their opinions.

YEN.com.gh has listed a few below;

From Ebenezer Annan:

It wasn't a marriage in the first place; it was fantasy galore! A marriage is you two- man and woman- knowing that you have a relationship to build to glorify God. End!

Michael Nii Ashirifie Quaye:

Huge mistake. No one will be given or has been given an award for the best wedding. Marry within your means. No matter how big or small it is.

Remedy Thywill commented:

An accountant must definitely read economics as part of the courses leading to the award of his certificate. The authorities of the school he attended should revoke his certificate for disgraceful conduct.

Kwabena Awuku replied:

They should monitor him well oo, suicide be common.

Dora Simpaa Abena:

You are the man and the head of the family. So you need to man up, make good decisions. I don't know why I don't like wedding

From Mahonda Love Boatemaa:

How much did the said woman contribute to the wedding?? Hope he pulls through before he commits suicide oo

