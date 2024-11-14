Shatta Wale and his girlfriend, Maali, welcomed their first child together since they started dating

Maali, in a video, was spotted on her hospital bed, clutching her iPhone after delivering her baby

A bouquet and balloons with inscriptions surrounded Maali, hinting she welcomed a girl

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, shared a video of herself after she welcomed her first child.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, welcomes her child and shares a post-delivery video.

Source: Instagram

The SM boss and his girlfriend were rumoured to be expecting their first child several months ago.

The couple kept their pregnancy private until Maali recently shared beautiful photos to announce that she was expecting her first child with Shatta Wale.

Maali also shared a video of herself busily decorating the room of their unborn baby as she counted down the days to her delivery.

Maali shares post-delivery video after welcoming child

Maali took to her official TikTok page to announce that she and Shatta Wale had welcomed their first child since they started dating.

She shared a video of herself, without makeup, relaxing in bed after her successful delivery in a plush hospital. In the video, Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali beamed with a smile as she clutched her expensive iPhone while being recorded.

Maali was surrounded by a bouquet and several pink and white balloons with inscriptions which hinted that she and the dancehall musician had welcomed a baby girl.

In the caption of the social media post, she expressed her gratitude to God for the successful child delivery.

She wrote:

"IT IS THE DOING OF THE LORD🙏🏾."

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate Shatta Wale and Maali

Many fans thronged to the comment section to congratulate Shatta Wale and Maali for welcoming their first child. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Aqosuaa Disturb said:

"If it’s a girl, she should be called Akua Shatta and if it's a boy, he should be called Kwaku Shatta 😁😁. Congratulations Maali 🥰🥰🥰."

Naaracing 10 commented:

"It’s worth the pain 🥰. Dear ladies, let’s learn from this. Don’t just deliver for just anyone oo yoooo. Pregnancy journey no be easy, put to birth too. Hmm congratulations 🎉."

Real Curtis said:

"Congrats to her 🥰Aww she looks stressed, but God got her."

AKUA ZOYA 🇬🇭(ECG VENDOR) commented:

"Congrats Shatta Wale and Maali🥰."

SKINNY1 said:

"Thank you for giving our King 👑 a princess 🌹. Continue giving him peace for us, Jah bless u always 🙏."

Shatta Wale gets lovey-dovey with Maali

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale shared a video of himself and Maali in a lovey-dovey moment at their plush home.

The couple wore all-white attires as the dancehall musician previewed his upcoming song, Wash.

Shatta Wale began to sing the Wash song to Maali before grabbing her waist and passionately kissing her on her neck while they danced together.

