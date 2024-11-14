Lil Win, in an interview, weighed in on comparisons with Dr Likee by Ghanaians, stating that everyone knows he is better

The veteran actor claimed that most people who claim Dr Likee was better was doing so out of hate

He mentioned that even in the digital age, he has the biggest YouTube channel among his colleague, actors and actresses

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has addressed ongoing comparisons between himself and fellow comedian Dr Likee. Lil Win, a longtime figure in Ghana's comedy scene, confidently stated that he was well aware of his influence and believed that he remains the topmost entertainer in the industry.

Lil Win speaks on comparison with Dr Likee in a video. Photo source: official_ras_nene, officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

He suggested that claims of Dr Likee being better than him were rooted in personal hatred.

Lil Win highlighted that even in today's digital age, he holds the largest YouTube channel among Ghanaian actors and comedians. He emphasized that his online presence and reach set him apart from his colleagues.

The comedian, however, acknowledged that each actor had their own unique talent that they brought to the table. He gave a disclaimer that there was no competition between him and Dr Likee.

Dr Likee and Lil Win comparison sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Alfred said:

"facts nkoaaaa, liwin talent is way bigger than all kumawood actors combined."

maame wrote:

"lilwin acting cannot be compared to any actor in Ghana."

Khophi 🥰 Delta said:

"He thinks no one can be bigger Dan him much love AKA Ebenezer."

KING 👑DAVID said:

"honestly lil win is far ahead of Aka is like comparing shatta wale to some afro dancehall artists."

S M Fhamelord reacted:

"Woy3 Guy Guy too much…you shouldn’t always brag like that cuz likee no mind those things."

Lil Win fixes his mother's house

Lil Win makes a lot of money from acting, and his wealth has trickled down to his family members.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the actor hired artisans to work on the roads leading to his mother's newly built mansion.

Most of the road was covered with cement. The road began at the junction and ended at Lil Win's mother's mansion.

