Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, has expected their first child and she shared a video of her organising the baby's room

She showed how she put together her baby's multifunctional rack and where she placed it in her child's room

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who talked about how beautiful Maali looked pregnant

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, shared a heartwarming video of her decorating the room of their newborn baby.

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, organises her baby's room. Image Credit: @hey_maali_j

Source: TikTok

Maali flaunts their baby's room

In the video's description on her TikTok page, she urged her followers to join her in organising her baby's multifunctional rack as she brightened the room.

While showing off her baby bump in a two-piece pink nightie, she sat on the armchair, picked out the rack pieces, and began putting them together.

At a point, she got tired of sitting on the armchair, sat on the floor and continued fixing the parts of the rack.

When Maali was done, she positioned it at an appropriate space in the room and thanked her followers for watching.

Meanwhile as a push gift, Shatta Wale gifted Maali a Range Rover Velar. A video of the presentation went viral on October 6, 2024.

Maali decorating her baby's room.

Reactions to Maali's video

Many people in the comment section congratulated Shatta Wale and Maali on welcoming their child. Considering the pink colour theme in her room, many people suspected that it was a baby girl.

Many others also highlighted that pregnancy looked good on Maali as they talked about how beautiful she looked in the video.

The exciting reactions from social media users are below:

B-Nice 75 said:

"Thanks for be my Godfather Shatta wale wife god bless you more"

OFA PIQUE 🔱 said:

"Thank God for the successful delivery."

Bhell🥰❤️ said:

"The pregnancy look sooo good on you"

Nancy De General said:

"😩😩❤️❤️Prettiest Prego❤️❤️❤️Biggest Congratulations my love"

Queen Shantel 1🥰 said:

"pregnancy looks good on you 🥰🥰🥰our king 👑 is blessed to have you in his life 🙏🧬 our Queen 👑👑 congratulations 🎉"

Shatta Wale speaks about Maali

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale, in a discussion on the Rants Bants and Confession podcast, opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Maali.

The dancehall musician eulogised her, saying she had been very supportive of him and had had a positive impact on their relationship since they started dating.

He noted that he wished he had met her earlier in his life than he did because of the good qualities she possesses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh