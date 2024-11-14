Former President John Kufuor has made an appeal for Ghanaians to support Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid

Former President John Kufuor is making a final push for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid.

Kufuor described Bawumia as the man Ghana needs at this time in history.

Kufuor is the oldest surviving former president in Ghana.

Daily Guide reported that the former president previously dubbed him a “man of destiny,” a label that drew criticism and insults from some quarters.

“I was attacked for calling Bawumia a Man of Destiny," but I know why I said that,” Kufuor said

The former president also cited Bawumia’s exceptional leadership qualities and vision for Ghana’s development.

Bawumia is contesting on the seemingly unpopular New Patriotic Party ticket, which is trailing in the polls.

The Akufo-Addo administrator has overseen an economic crisis that has seen record forex and inflation challenges, among others.

National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama is heavily favoured to become president again after losing the presidency in 2016.

UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions expects the NPP to lose the 2024 elections.

The firm said 54% of respondents surveyed tipped the NDC to beat the NPP.

An SMB Intelligence study projects the NDC to win 11 regions in the December 7 polls.

Mahama leading Bawumia in the battle for Gen Z votes

Mahama is leading in popularity among first-time voters in swing regions.

Data shared to YEN.com.gh by Global Info Analytics' head of polls, Mussa Dankwah, showed Mahama has 55.4% of such votes. Bawumia has 31.5% of the first-time vote.

NDC pledges free tuition for university first-years

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC promised tuition-free education for first-year students in public universities.

It wants to focus on making higher education more accessible to needy Ghanaians.

Africa Education Watch backed the proposal as a promising intervention but suggested that the policy should be more targeted.

