Twene Jonas, in a video, showed his fans the apartment he lives in in New York, and in the video, the social commentator's mattress was on the floor

The room looked almost empty and very minimalistic, which many netizens saw as a far cry from the lifestyle Jonas often portrays

The social media sensation, who often glamourises the US and paints Ghana as underdeveloped, was criticised by Ghanaians over the state of his bedroom

Popular Ghanaian social commentator and social media personality Twene Jonas has faced criticism after a video of his New York apartment surfaced online.

In the video, Jonas showed fans his bedroom, which had a mattress placed on the floor. The room appeared almost empty, with no visible furniture or decorations, giving it a minimalist look. Many Ghanaians described the setup as a sharp contrast to the luxurious lifestyle Jonas often portrays on social media.

Twene Jonas' content mostly revolves around comparing life in the US to Ghana. He is on record claiming the US is far superior in development and opportunities, famously referring to the developed country as heaven on earth.

However, the condition of his apartment has sparked reactions, with many Ghanaians questioning his lifestyle.

Twene Jonas sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nhyiraba Adu Minka said:

"😂😂😂Koo, is this your room? Hmmmm…Better go back to Ghana wai."

Real Gain Azonah 999⭕️ commented:

"Ma room nice pass ur own eei kasa bebree."

Qweku Taakum BibiNii🇬🇭🇪🇸 said:

"Baba finally rent oooo... We die for Ghana.😂"

Nana D wrote:

"Look at the plastic container he used as a table but he will come out and talk as if he owns parts of the USA."

Nadia said:

"Eeei koo my room good pass yours oh. 😂"

Twene Jonas slams Donald Trump

There has been speculation of Twene Jonas reportedly being deported from the US following Donald Trump's recent win in the American presidential election.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social media star lamented about Trump and his immigration policies.

Speaking in a video, Jonas commenting on US immigration policy under Trump, said a lot of immigrants were going to be deported. He was nonetheless, bullish on his own prospects, stating that he was not scared of the president-elect.

He went on to dare powerful Ghanaian officials to report him to US immigration officials.

