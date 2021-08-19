Saahene Osei's fashion evolution has earned him attention, with nearly a hundred thousand followers on Instagram

The son of Osei Kwame Despite is mastering the craft and continues to serve the right style goals on his platform

YEN.com.gh features five photos of Saahene rocking designer outfits like a dandy

Kirk Osei, famed as Saahene Osei, has become a style influencer to many of his age mates, often uploading photos in simple but classy outfits on social media.

For his latest fashion frames, Saahene made the right choices, inspiring with his colour scheme. The youngest son of Osei Kwame Despite is mastering the craft as his style evolution earns him attention.

When Saahene steps out, he serves the right style goals, which sometimes dominates social media. He does not play with his looks as he always appears decent in most of his outfits.

Saahene Osei: 5 recent photos of Despite's son showing swag in expensive outfits Image: Saahene Osei

Source: Instagram

With a fashion sense and a love for colourful designs, Saahene has amassed a following of nearly 100,000 on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Saahene rocking simple but classy outfits.

1. Saahene delivers adorable colour combinations. He shows swag in trousers matching the colour of his mini bag.

2. Saahene was captured with actor Abraham Attah in a shot. Appears in stripped jeans and a colourful top.

3. Despite's son delivers a signature pose as he beams for the camera.

4. The son of Ghanaian media mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, looking simple in a dashiki garment and a white t-shirt.

5. The son of Osei Kwame Despite proves that he's mastered his sense of fashion.

Source: Yen.com.gh