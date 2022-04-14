Osei Kwame Despite's son Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy, turned a year older on Thursday, April 14, 2022

The Despite Media General Manager took to social media to share beautiful photos of Tracy in celebration

Accompanying the photos Kennedy posted was a lovely and heartwarming message to his sweetheart

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei, has shared beautiful photos of his wife, Tracy Osei (nee Ameyaw) on social media.

Shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, April 14, 2022, the photos were to celebrate Tracy's birthday. Tracy was born in 1996 and has thus turned 26.

In the lovely photos which have been sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracy is seen showing off her beauty in two different styles.

Kennedy Osei has celbrated his wife on her birthday Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @_kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The first photo had Kennedy's wife dressed in a green-coloured with blue fur at the hand parts. Showing some skin, Tracy was full of smiles.

In the second photo, Tracy rocked a purple-coloured gown with mauve fur at the chest side. Standing now, she was still full of smiles.

Sharing the photos, Kennedy Osei who seemed not to get enough of his wife showered praises on her for being in his world and birng him joy.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE ❤️ @aprilsveriown. You always make the world more beautiful just by being in my world. May God bless you for all the love and joy you bring into my life and our family as a whole. I hope I am able to make your birthday as fun-loving, unforgettable, and wonderful as you are. Enjoy it to the fullest Odo yewu ❤️," he said.

Despite's son and wife Tracy celebrate 2nd anniversary of #Kency wedding

The birthday of Tracy comes exactly two months after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The couple was joined byFadda Dickson, the godfather of Kennedy, who has shared a lovely family video of the duo playing with their twin daughters.

Kennedy and Tracy Osei attend Kojo Jones' white wedding with class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Kennedy and his beautiful wife had turned up for the white wedding of Kojo Jones and Raychel.

In a video, the lovely couple was seen in beautiful outfits. While Kennedy rocked what looks like a political suit, Tracy wore a peach-coloured dress.

Source: YEN.com.gh