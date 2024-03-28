The well-known Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will now be known as Telecel Ghana Music Awards

This comes after Vodafone Ghana officially transitioned to Telecel Ghana

The organisers of the event, Charterhouse, have also unveiled the new date for the upcoming edition

YEN.com.gh talked to a music and marketing executive, Randy Walker, about the Charterhouse's choice to continue with a title sponsor

Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, recently held a ceremony to announce the nominees for this year's edition.

At the ceremony, the organisers addressed one of the major issues facing the award scheme, which is the rebranding of Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana.

Charterhouse confirmed that it will retain its headline sponsor, Vodafone Ghana, which has now become Telecel Ghana.

TGMA announces date for 25th edition

At the unveiling ceremony with the new leadership of Telecel Ghana present, Charterhouse announced that this year's edition will come off on June 21.

Robert Klah, PRO, Charterhouse, outlined a tall itinerary of activities in the pipeline to unpack the 25th edition of TGMA this year.

The activities will include a school tour, a mega concert in the city that has yet to be announced, and a summit after the awards night.

At a glance, the 25th edition of the TGMA promises to be a mega showdown, befitting the award scheme's growth.

Randy Walker, a music and marketing executive, told YEN.com.gh that the start of the 25th anniversary of the award scheme was a little bit underwhelming.

I think Vodafone Ghana's situation should have been a lesson to Charterhouse in their decision to name tag going forward. I believe it'd have served not only them but the entire industry well if it remained Ghana Music Awards without any brand preceding it. That notwithstanding, i think this year's will be excting, considring that the silver jubille coincides perfectly with the 30 years of hiplife cleebrations..

Fans react to VGMA becoming TGMA

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Chartherhouse's decision.

@joe_cavani2 quizzed:

So no more VAGIMA??

@ElSaminou wrote:

I tweeted about this few days ago.

@harun_bayan said:

They should fix the network and stop taking over names

@ywglobal added:

3de3n nso ne TGMA

Sarkodie performs at Telecel Ghana's official launch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie was tapped to perform at the official event, which introduced Telecel to the Ghanaian market.

The event saw various highly profiled personalities in attendance, including Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West constituency.

