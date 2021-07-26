Abraham Attah and Saahene Osei have been seen in a video having fun at a party

The duo was seen dancing with some pretty ladies at the night outing

Abraham Osei is currently in Ghana after leaving the country years ago to star in movies

Ghana-born Hollywood actor Abraham Attah and son of Osei Kwame Despite's son Kirk Osei famed as Saahene, have been spotted in a video having fun at a party.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the duo appeared to have attended a party and joined some others to party the night away.

Abraham Attah who is believed to be in Ghana currently has linked up with Saahene Osei and they are having the time of their lives.

The Beast Of No Nation cast was seen drinking from a champagne glass as he sang and danced with his friends.

The young men were seen partying with some pretty ladies as they danced together at what looked like a nightclub.

Abraham Attah is in the country for holidays after relocating to the United States of America following his big break in the movie industry.

After starring alongside Idris Elba in Beast Of No Nation, the spotlight was thrown on Abraham Attah and he managed to find his way to America.

He has starred in a number of movies including playing a role in Spiderman: Homecoming and Tazmanian Devil.

Meanwhile, Ghana Black Stars and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey took time off preparing for the upcoming English Premier League season to relax at the Ghana Party In The Park which was staged in the UK.

The talented footballer was seen vibing with Ghanaian artistes as they thrilled music lovers with their hit songs and awesome stagecraft.

There were awesome performances from the likes of Sarkodie, King Promise, Kwabena Kwabena, Sefa, Mr Drew, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Jay Bhad and a host of others.

Thomas Partey, who was part of the party revellers, decided to make the moment even special and memorable by giving out a gift to Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie.

