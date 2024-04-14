Funny Face recently posted bail after serving two weeks in police custody for an alleged drunk driving case

The comedian has apologised to Ghanaians for his irresponsible actions, citing his love for his now estranged children

Amidst the comedian's crisis, Vanessa Nicole has shared her happy moment with Funny Face's kids, catching the attention of netizens

On April 10, Funny Face issued an apology to Ghanaians for his alleged drunk-driving accident, which severely injured an entire family.

The stand-up comedian cited his mental health struggles influenced by his financial woes and the estrangement of his young daughters.

Amidst all of these struggles, Vanessa Nicole, the mother of Funny Face's kids, seems to be unfazed.

Funny Face's Baby Mama flaunts her children

On Saturday, April 13, Vanessa Nicole shared a video of her spending quality time with her children.

Funny Face's kids, Ella and Bella, playing with their siblings, beamed with smiles from the backseat of Vanessa's car, not in tune with their father's troubles and incessant obsession with them.

Recently, Vanessa spoke about life after her stint with Funny Face, saying she had moved on and is now focused on her children, who are the most important people in her life.

Fans react to Vanessa Nicole's moment with the kids

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Vanessa Nicole spending quality time with her kids amidst Funny Face's crisis.

oyewaladon remarked:

every MOTHER will understand you and support you

BraUg noted:

Strong woman, such lovely kids , God bless , funny face should not blame anyone, even if ur kids are not with u it’s no excuse for u not to send money

asarereagan935 wrote:

i swear u are beautiful i won't blame funny face again to lose such woman is not easy

Queenly_sarah said:

They look so much like their dad…. You are an amazing mother walahi

Funny Face chides Vanessa Nicole

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had gone on a new rant, throwing shots at his baby mama for preventing him from seeing his kids.

The comedian lamented that Vanessa Nicole, after calling to reconcile with him, has once again turned back on their consensus.

