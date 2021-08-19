Doreen Emmanuella Kwofie recalled begging for food as a student at Achiomota School

Despite the cycle of difficulties, she achieved 7As and B2 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2016

Kwofie proceeded to study law at the University of Ghana School of Law and graduated from the university with second-class honours

Doreen Emmanuella Kwofie is the definition of a fighter who has braved rounds of odds and is on a path to achieve her dream to become a lawyer.

Born in February 1999, Kwofie recalls never seeing her complete family as her parents divorced not long after her mother gave birth to her.

She lived most of her childhood with her deceased grandfather and grandmother in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, as her mother was pursuing a programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) at the time.

With her grandmother working as a midwife then, Kwofie received little to no guidance in studying or working on school assignments and recalls that those times were challenging.

''She would be called at dawn to the ward for delivery, and by the time I’ll be going to school, she’ll still be at the hospital. My cousins and I will prepare ourselves for school and when we returned our grandma was there to cook for us ...

''I used to be the last but one position in my class all the time, till I got to class four when my mum came for me to live with her because she had given birth to a new baby boy. I cried that day because I didn’t want to leave my grandma and my cousins. But I look back today, and I’m grateful she went for me,'' said Kwofie.

As a primary school teacher, her mother enrolled her in a school in Obuasi and began teaching her how to write. As of class four, she couldn’t write legibly.

However, her mother resorted to measures, including providing her with extra tuition with another teacher.

''I improved a little bit academically but the competition in my new school was too much for me to handle,'' she said.

Kwofie recalls growing up with her five other siblings, saying her single mother managed to provide the basic needs she could afford.

''My grades improved in form one junior high school and was counted among the best 10 in my class. In JHS two, I was counted among the best five and in JHS three, I was second when we wrote our mock exams.

Achimota School

Although Wesley Girls Senior High School was her dream school, Kwofie's mother and headmaster in 2013 chose Achimota School for her without her knowledge.

Kwofie moved to Accra to study in Achimota School, where she made friends and ''found a sister in Edith Casely-Fordjoe.''

''She helped me study and fed me snacks for a whole term. I didn’t go to school with snacks because I didn’t know what snacks were. I thought dining will be enough, however, my fellow Akoras will bear with me that one couldn’t survive on snacks alone. In Motown, I studied hard amidst the hunger and sorrow due to financial constraints.

''I used to beg for food and some friends will say their parents counted the food for them. I can’t count the number of times I slept on an empty stomach whenever I missed dining because of Hockey training.''

Despite the challenges, she wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2016 and achieved 7As and B2, emerging as Overall Best Student in Achimota school.

University of Ghana

Although Kwofie had something to smile about after earning good grades in WASSCE, her challenges were far from over.

''My mother couldn’t afford it. I stayed at home for a year to teach French in a school in Obuasi. Due to the help of Mr Bruce Okine, Mr Moses Dwumor and Lawyer Sandra Lavison, I got a scholarship to attend the University of Ghana School of Law,'' Kwofie recalled.

She admits that studying law was challenging but with the support she managed to navigate her way, graduating with Second Class Honours (Upper Division).

''I owe it all to God. I didn’t just graduate with a degree, I imparted life by volunteering with NGOs, UG SRC and Akuafo Hall Judicial Board, as well as carrying out projects using my position as the Founder of The Ellareen Initiative.''

Kwofie has registered for the Ghana School of Law and is preparing to take the entrance exams.

Read her full story below:

