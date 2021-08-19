A homeless mother with three kids had her prayers answered right away after she prayed for food for herself and the kids

The mother whose name was not disclosed bent her head low in prayer and just after praying, she raised her head to someone with food standing in front of her

The food-giver known as Kim said she had an edge to go out to share her leftovers after cooking

A kind-hearted woman by the name, Kim Colvin has gone viral after taking to social media to share an emotional experience she encountered.

In the publication by News91, it was reported that Kim decided to cook for the first time in a long time but since she lived alone, there were some leftovers.

She suddenly had an edge not to through the rest of the food away but to give them out.

Kim dished them out in 11 different plates and took them out to a park to share.

This kind woman noticed a mother with her three children at the park.

She later found out they were homeless.

Approaching them, Kim noticed the homeless mother had her head bent down but as she got closer, one of the kids tapped the mother's back and she raised her head.

The homeless woman started crying revealing that, her prayers had just been answered.

She said she bent her head down praying to find food for herself and the children and that was when Kim showed up with plates of food.

The hungry mother broke down in tears as she realized how fast her prayers had been answered.

