Ghanaian centre-back Abdul Mumin showcased his aerial prowess on Saturday night, rising high to score a stunning header against Real Madrid in a gripping La Liga encounter.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 26-year-old Black Stars defender notched his second goal of the campaign, delivering a vital contribution from a well-executed corner kick.

Abdul Mumin rose highest to score for Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga clash against Real Madrid. Photos by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Mumin’s towering header vs Real Madrid

Mumin's powerful header extended Rayo Vallecano's advantage, doubling their lead after Unai Lopez stunned Carlo Ancelotti's troops with an early opener.

However, Madrid, known for their resilience, responded swiftly.

Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham scored in quick succession, levelling the match before the break and setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

A season of growth for Mumin

This latest goal underscores Mumin’s steady rise in La Liga.

A cornerstone of Rayo Vallecano’s defence, the Ghanaian has combined physicality with tactical intelligence, making him one of the league's standout defenders.

His ability to read the game and contribute offensively has earned him praise, particularly for his consistency this season.

Vallecano's defensive solidity has been a hallmark of their campaign, and Mumin has been integral to that success.

His performances have helped his team maintain one of the most disciplined defensive records in Spain’s top flight.

By the numbers

Mumin has already featured in 15 matches this season, a testament to his durability and importance to the squad.

If he maintains this form, he is well on track to surpass his previous season’s tally of 20 appearances.

The former FC Nordsjaelland defender has seamlessly blended his defensive acumen with a knack for making key contributions at set pieces, proving to be an invaluable asset for Vallecano.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh