Age cheating or fraud continues to rare its ugly head in football despite the advancement of technology in the sport

From a youth World Cup winner to a promising AC Milan star, the phenomenon of age fraud continues to mar the integrity of football

On the back of this, YEN.com.gh takes a look at five players who have been found guilty of age cheating

Age falsification remains one of the most contentious issues in football, with players accused of misrepresenting their birth dates to gain an unfair advantage in age-restricted competitions.

While often associated with African players, this practice spans continents, implicating individuals from Europe, South America, and Asia.

Meschack Elia and Fortune Chukwudi have all admitted to lying about their ages as Moukoko's scandal unfolds.

Source: Getty Images

The phenomenon has even coined the term “football age,” reflecting its widespread occurrence within the sport.

Youssoufa Moukoko accused of age cheating

This issue resurfaced ahead of the release of the documentary Tricks, Cheats, Deception – The Million Dollar Business with Football Talents, which alleges that Cameroon-born German international Youssoufa Moukoko might be four years older than his documented 20 years.

Additionally, the film suggests Moukoko’s name and parentage might differ from official records.

According to Goal, while Borussia Dortmund has publicly defended the striker, the situation underscores the complexities surrounding age verification in football.

Five players accused of age cheating

In light of the Moukoko allegations, here’s a look at five high-profile cases of players caught in age fraud scandals.

5. Gourav Mukhi – India

Gourav Mukhi stunned Indian football when he claimed to be just 16 years old while representing Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

However, investigations revealed he was actually 28.

In 2019, the All Indian Football Federation banned him for six months after verifying his real birth date.

Following his suspension, Mukhi returned to action, having submitted authentic documentation to clear his name, per Hindustan Times.

4. Carlos Alberto – Brazil

The Brazilian midfielder achieved global recognition when he helped his nation secure the 2003 FIFA World Youth Championship.

However, it was later revealed he had falsified his birth documents, claiming to be five years younger than his true age.

His deception resulted in a 360-day suspension, tarnishing an otherwise promising career.

3. Fortune Chukwudi – Nigeria

The captain of Nigeria’s Under-17 team during the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup was accused of reducing his age by seven years.

Former Nigerian footballer Adokiye Amiesimaka exposed the discrepancy, alleging Chukwudi’s true age disqualified him from competing in the youth tournament.

2. Meschack Elia – DR Congo

The Congolese forward, now playing for Young Boys in Switzerland, admitted to altering his birth year to appear younger.

In 2019, Elia was set to join Anderlecht but disappeared, reportedly fabricating his personal details.

His actions led to a 12-month ban by the Congolese Association Football Federation, though he has since resumed his career in Europe.

1. Yusupha Yaffa – Gambia

The Gambian forward’s case remains one of the most notorious.

Initially claiming to be 19 when joining AC Milan’s youth team in 2013, it was later revealed he was actually 28.

Yaffa reportedly provided multiple conflicting birth dates, citing lost documents as the reason for the inconsistencies.

AC Milan ultimately sued him for forging his age, ending his stint with the club in disgrace.

Dortmund addresses Moukoko age fraud allegations

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Borussia Dortmund has addressed the ongoing age controversy surrounding Youssoufa Moukoko.

The striker's adoptive father, Joseph Moukoko, accused him of falsifying his age, sparking widespread speculation.

