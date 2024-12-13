Politician Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, has opened up on which side of the House he would be joining after winning the Gomoa Central seat as an independent candidate

He noted that despite being a former supporter of President Akufo-Addo, the NPP was scared to contact him because of how poorly they treated him. However, he said he was in talks with the NDC

Many people shared their views on which side of the House he should join, while the NDC supporters noted that they did not want him on their side

Gomoa-Central MP-elect Kwame Asare Obeng has spoken about which side of parliament he will join after winning the seat: the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A Plus speaks about whether to join the NDC or NPP side of the house. Image Credit: Getty Images and @kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

A Plus speaks about NPP and NDC

In an exclusive interview with Johnny Hughes on TV3 Ghana, independent candidate Kwame A Plus, as he is affectionately called, noted that he was in talks with the NDC.

He said that the NPP had not contacted him to make a formal request to join their side of the House. He stated that despite being a former supporter of President Akufo-Addo, he believed the NPP were scared to contact him.

"We are still talking. The NPP, as a party, has not contacted me. I think they are scared to contact me. I am originally a Nana Addo supporter. I used to be a Nana Addo supporter. They know very well they have not treated me right. They are very ungrateful."

The UTV United Showbiz pundit noted that after winning the Gomoa Central seat, he did not think about which side of the House to join, NPP or NDC.

In the same interview, Kwame A Plus noted that he focused on building the country and not on joining the NDC because of deals and benefits since they had obtained two-thirds of parliament.

"I think we have to build this country. And I do not see myself being in government."

Speaking about his campaign, he noted that he ran it from his pocket without any external sources of funds.

Reactions to A Plus's statement

Many people believed that A Plus wanted to join the NDC since they had occupied two-thirds of the seats in parliament.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding A Plus' decision on which side of the House he would like to join as an independent candidate:

re_itch said:

"He just waiting for NPP to contact him so he can easily switch to them. He is not NDC person and he is just hurt of what NPP did to him but his heart still sit with NPP and not NDC. You should read how he speaks."

obaapapabi_nanakorama said:

"It will be nice joining the winning team but if you choose not to, it is fine .. it still remains mini micro minority 😂😂😂."

bknimako said:

"You are just preparing our minds so that when you join them we will not say anything. Please join NDC, you need development for your people."

peet_1548 said:

"But NDC have the numbers, even more so they don’t need u it’s rather the opposite."

Source: YEN.com.gh