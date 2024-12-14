PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has disclosed plans to delist about 500,000 business names and 5,000 companies from its register by the end of the year.

The ORC stated that the exercise was targeted at businesses and professional organisations that have failed to file their annual returns despite a one-year grace period and consistent reminders.

The registrar, Jemima Mamaa Oware, explained that the delisting aims to enhance compliance and improve the integrity of the ORC's business registry.

She said the exercise formed part of a larger effort to modernise operations, including a transition to digital services in April 2025.

The digitalisation drive aims to streamline processes such as business registration, renewal, and return filing to improve efficiency and accessibility.

Meanwhile, Jemima Oware stated that delisted entities would suffer a 12-year ban on reusing their names without a court order for reinstatement.

The registrar said businesses at risk of being delisted must act promptly by updating their records and filing all outstanding returns to avoid delisting.

She stressed that non-compliance with the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) would come with severe implications, including a ban on conducting transactions with both government and private entities.

