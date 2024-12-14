Arda Güler has become the youngest player to provide two assists in a single LaLiga match for Real Madrid in the 21st century

The Turkish youngster is eager to make amends in the Spanish Capital following his move from Fenerbahce last summer

Güler’s first 16 months at Real Madrid have been challenging, as he has struggled to secure a prominent role under Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid’s rising star Arda Güler etched his name into the club’s history books on Saturday evening following a pulsating 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

The 19-year-old, who was handed another starting berth, proved his growing importance to Los Blancos with a stellar performance.

Arda Guler makes Madrid history

The Turkish international provided two crucial assists during the game—first setting up Federico Valverde and later assisting Rodrygo after the interval.

While Real Madrid had to settle for a share of the spoils in Vallecas, Güler’s standout display was rewarded with a remarkable record.

According to Opta, the attacking midfielder is now the youngest Real Madrid player in the 21st century to register two assists in a single La Liga match, achieving the feat at just 19 years and 293 days old.

Güler continues to cement his status as one of the most exciting young talents at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mumin nets powerful header vs Real Madrid

In the same match, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian centre-back Abdul Mumin demonstrated his aerial dominance with a towering header to score against Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old Black Stars defender netted his second goal of the season, capitalizing on a perfectly delivered corner kick.

Mumin’s emphatic strike doubled Rayo Vallecano’s lead, building on Unai Lopez’s early opener that left Carlo Ancelotti’s side stunned.

How the match ended

However, Madrid, renowned for their resilience, wasted no time in responding.

According to the BBC, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham found the net in quick succession, leveling the score before halftime and setting up a thrilling second half.

Rodrygo Goes and Isi Palazon then traded goals, as the captivating contest concluded in a 3-3 draw.

Ozil picks Guler as his GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Real Madrid and Arsenal star Mesut Özil offered a surprising response when asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While both players are now in the twilight of their careers, they have dominated football for the past two decades, amassing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them and fueling the endless debate over who is the greatest of all time.

