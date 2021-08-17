Aisha Ake was married at 13 years and had two children

However, her marriage soon became rocky and after separation, her husband took off with the kids

Ake is now seeking to spend the holidays with her two babies

Aisha Ake was only 13 years when her parents married her off to a man they said they trusted.

Aisha Ake speaks about her struggled to reunite with her kids. Photo: Shared Moments with Justus.

Source: UGC

Ake said this was the beginning of her turmoil as the man who was supposed to nurture her turned against her.

He forbid her from visiting her parents or other relatives.

She stayed for six years without ever setting eyes on her family after the wedding. Ake was not allowed to go anywhere without her husband's permission.

"Everything I did would first be vetted by him. He had his mom follow me everywhere I went, even to the market," she recalled.

She told YEN.com.gh that soon, her marriage became unbearable, and her husband began to beat her at the slightest provocation. The man would pull her hair and drag her down the stairs while the kids and neighbours watched.

He married a second wife

The situation got worse when her husband married a second wife. Ake said this was like a fresh stab on the already existing wound in her marriage.

One day, Ake sought permission to attend a relative's wedding in 2019. It was granted.

She, however, did not know that a plot was being hatched.

"I left my kids with my mother in law in Nairobi but while at the wedding I received a message that the father had taken them to Moyale. I could not understand why he did this," Ake narrated.

Her husband then locked her out of her home, and Ake was left with nowhere to go. She then began a court battle to at least have shared custody of the children, but this too hit a snag.

Duped to withdraw the case from court

The man duped her into withdrawing the case, saying he would bring the kids back to her, but soon after she did this, he denied ever making any promises.

Ake is now at the end of the road and says her only wish is to spend the holidays with her two children, aged 11 and 12 years.

"I go to work but when I come home I just cry. I miss being called 'mom'. I saw them two weeks ago, but not for long. I love them so much," she told YEN.com.gh in a phone interview.

The 26-year-old is now calling for help to reunite with her children or at least get shared custody. Her story was first aired on Shared Moments with Justus.

She said her two kids love feasting on pizza, chicken, and chips.

