Jude Bellingham has revealed the reason behind his upturn in form as he continues to find the back of the net with regularity

The 20-year-old endured a torrid start to the season for Real Madrid, failing to score a goal until November 9

Since breaking his goal-scoring duck, Bellingham has scored four goals and provided two assists in his last four matches

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has unveiled the secret behind his electrifying resurgence in form since November.

The England international has rediscovered his scoring touch, becoming a vital cog in Los Blancos’ push for silverware this season.

Jude Bellingham has been directly involved in six goals in his last four matches for Real Madrid. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Bellingham's early struggles and rise to form

Earlier in the campaign, Bellingham’s reduced goal tally was attributed to a tactical shift.

Operating deeper in a reshaped lineup featuring additional attacking options, his opportunities in front of goal were limited.

While his performances were still commendable, the adjustment was hardly conducive to netting consistently.

Bellingham's goal-scoring form

That narrative has since flipped dramatically. The 20-year-old has netted five times in his last six matches, including scoring in four consecutive games, reestablishing himself as a lethal force.

His scoring drought ended on November 9, and he hasn’t looked back.

The reigning La Liga Player of the Season’s standout performances have not gone unnoticed.

His incredible November earned him Real Madrid’s Player of the Month accolade, with the club hopeful his hot streak will continue into December.

According to Transfermarkt, the ex-Borussia Dortmund standout has now tallied six goals across all competitions, including opening his account in the Champions League.

Bellingham reveals his secret to red-hot streak

Reflecting on his upturn in form, Bellingham credited minor adjustments in his game for the transformation.

"I’ve improved a lot in my style of play this month, and it’s good to get this recognition," he shared with Mundo Deportivo.

"I’m focused on the next challenge. What’s coming up before the end of the season is important. I’m scoring more goals now, playing better, and being very confident."

Bellingham airs thoughts about 2024 Ballon d'Or

While it is a foregone conclusion, YEN.com.gh shared Jude Bellingham's reasoning behind his belief that Vinicius Junior deserved to win the Ballon d'Or.

Rodri clinched the prestigious football accolade in Paris, edging out Vinicius by a narrow margin of 41 votes, sparking debates among fans and pundits.

