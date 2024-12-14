Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has penned a touching message to announce the death of her mother

The gospel musician and her late mother had a beautiful relationship as she featured her in some of her music videos

Many people expressed support and sadness in the comments area of her Instagram post, which sparked an outpouring of condolences

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has announced her mother's passing in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The United Television presenter wrote a touching message as she informed the public about the sad news.

Empress Gifty and her late mom rock elegant kente for their photoshoot. Photo credit: @empressgifty.

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty shared the post on Instagram with this caption:

3 ohaw ba meso aaa, na anidasuo nyinaa asa aaa, me nim s3 wo homhom no y3 me ho adwuma nti mensuro.

When all hope is lost na s3 nyama nko yie aaa me nim s3 wo tumi no y3 me ho adwuma nti mensuro.

It is with profound sorrow that I announce the unfortunate passing of my mother, Evangelist Agnes Annan, today after a short illness.

Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, affectionately called Agaga, was a pillar of strength and love for our family.

Announcement regarding further arrangements would be shared in due course. AGAGA ILOVE YOU RIP

Check out the photos below:

Empress Gifty's post trends on social media

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's post on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

drlouisa_s stated:

"Oh, nooooo! No way! 💔💔. I’m so so sorry for this painful loss 💔".

iamabena1 stated:

"Ooooh, My deepest condolences, sis. May God strengthen you."

real_vimlady stated:

"Aoooooooooo sorry for your loss. Sending you prayers. My condolences to you and the family."

ameyaw112 stated:

"Oh goodness, gracious. That's terrible. My condolences to you and the family."

bullgodofbullhaus stated:

"Condolences to you and yours 🕊️."

miriamumensah stated:

"Jesus! Aww so sorry Mama."

globaladusafowah stated:

"My deepest condolences to you and the entire family. Rest well Mummy Agaga 🙏."

serwahprikels stated:

"Omg so sorry for your loss, may her soul rest in perfect peace 🥺🙏🏽.

