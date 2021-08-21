Amerado Burner has apologised to Patapaa for mentioning his name in beef with Obibini

According to Amerado, he did not mean to disrespect Patapaa but was just engaging in lyricism

Amerado and Obibini took over social media some weeks ago with their rap battle in which they threw shots at each other

Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner born Derrick Sarfo Kantanka has rendered an apology to fellow musician Patapaa over the former's use of the latter's name in a rap battle.

While speaking to Halifax Ansah Addo on Peace FM, Amerado said he had no intention of disrespecting his 'elder brother' Patapaa by using his name in his beef song.

According to Amerado, he was only engaging in creativity and lyricism and not trying to rubbish Patapaa's work.

Explaining further, Amerado said his use of Patapaa and 'relevance' in his rap lines was to throw light on the fact that One Corner had its season but was not on top as it was some years ago.

He said he was comparing that fallow period to that of Obibini's career and said he was soon going to experience such a period.

Amerado went on to apologise again to the One Corner hitmaker and said he did not mean to make him feel bad.

It would be recalled that Patapaa took a swipe at Amerado Burner after the latter used the former's name in his rap music jabbing Obibini.

Patapaa indicated that he felt disrespected by the move and expressed his displeasure over the issue.

He went on to add that it was going to take AMerado decades for him to get a hit song like his viral One Corner.

In a related development, Amerado Burner has made some emphatic statements about his relevance in a recent radio interview he granted.

While speaking to radio star Halifax Ansah-Addo, Amerado indicated that he was the most relevant artiste in Ghana currently.

Speaking about this relevance, Amerado indicated that he shot up from 11,000 subscribers to almost 150,000 subscribers on YouTube after he started Y33 Ti S3m.

