Patapaa has angrily moved to rapper Amerado for mentioning his name in the latest beef

The One Corner hitmaker asked Amerado to keep his name out of his battle

Amerado and Obibini are currently trending on social media over their rap beef

Swedru-based musician Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa, has taken a swipe at tapper Amerado Burner over a beef involving Zylofon Music signee, Obibini.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram a rather livid Patapaa was unhappy after his name was mentioned in Amerado's reply to Obibini.

The One Corner hitmaker did not mince words at all in the video as he took Amerado to the cleaners for 'disrespecting' him.

Patapaa used unprintable words on Amerado and asked the Mo Ho Y3 rapper to be mindful of his words in their ongoing beef.

The Swedru-based artiste's video comes off the back of the trending rap battle between Obibini and Amerado in which he (Patapaa) caught a stray bullet.

In Amerado's reply, he asked Obibini to stay humble and not follow hype else he would become irrelevant like Patapaa's music.

This line in the song however infuriated Patapaa who has produced one of Ghana's most popular songs - One Corner.

According to him, Amerado should not ride on his back for fame but rather deal with Obibini without adding him to the mix.

Amerado and Obibini are currently trending on all social media platforms over a rap battle that has been going on between them since yesterday, August 10, 2021.

Obibini has already fired two shots with Amerado dropping just one reply.

It is still early days yet to tell if Amerado would honour the Round 2 invitation thrown his way by the Zylofon Music artiste.

In a related development, decorated Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo famed as Sarkodie has given massive props to young rapper Amerado Burner over similarities in their rap style.

While speaking in an interview with UK's Tim Westwood, Sarkodie said he realized that Amerado's energy and rap style were similar to his.

Tim Westwood added that when Amerado gave a freestyle on his radio show, he covered his eyes and said he could hear Sarkodie.

