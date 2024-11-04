Baltasar Engonga, the head of Equatorial Guinea's financial crimes agency, ANIF, was recently arrested on suspicions of corruption

The investigations have taken a new twist after over 400 videos of his affairs were reportedly discovered, eliciting a potential prosecution

The story has gone viral and YEN.com.gh has dug out some information about the man at the centre of the scandal

Equatorial Guinea has been trending following the arrest of the boss of the country's financial crimes agency.

Baltasar Engonga, the head of Agencia Nacional de Investigación Financiera de Guinea Ecuatorial (ANIF), which translates as National Financial Investigation Agency of Equatorial Guinea, was arrested last week following the emergence of his private videos.

In the videos, Engonga was spotted having affairs with different women, both married and unmarried ladies.

Reports in the Equatorial Guinea media indicate that Engonga is not being prosecuted for his affairs because they were consensual, but he is being investigated for possible transmission of STDs.

Watch the Attorney General's declaration below:

Amid the trend, YEN.com.gh has gathered a few details about Engonga and his scandal.

1. Real name:

The embattled ANIF Director General's full name is Baltastar Ebang Engonga. But he prefers to be called by his nickname.

His nickname, according to the Equatorial Guinea press, is Bello.

2. Age:

Baltastar Egban Engonga's age is not yet known, as details about him are sketchy. However, according to The Punch, he is 54.

3. Education and career:

The arrested official is reported to have studied economics at the university. He worked as an accountant in the mining sector before joining GEPROYECTOS, an agency attached to the presidency that monitors, controls, and supervises the country's projects.

4. Family, wife, and children:

Engongo is a married man with a beautiful wife and six kids. He is reported to be the son of Baltastar Edjo'o Engongo, a former Minister of Finance of the country who is now the president of the Commission of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC).

5. Baltastar Engonga's videos:

Reports suggest that over 460 videos were retrieved as authorities investigated him for a corruption-related case.

Engoga's escapades are reportedly so widespread that he reportedly had affairs with the wives of ministers, the president's sister, the daughter of the police chief, the attorney general's wife, and spouses of other prominent personalities.

In addition, he did it with his brother's wife, the pastor's wife, his uncle's pregnant wife, his cousin, and many others related to him.

