Ghanaian-eligible forward Callum Hudson-Odoi was caught vibing to one of Shatta Wale's hit songs while cruising in England

Born to Ghanaian parents in Wandsworth, London, Hudson-Odoi has always embraced his African roots

And he appears to be initiating his teammates at Nottingham Forest into loving all things Ghana

Callum Hudson-Odoi has never shied away from his deep connection to Ghana, despite being born in London, England.

The Nottingham Forest winger regularly showcases his love for the country’s rich culture, from his music choices to heartfelt tributes on special occasions.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and his Nottingham Forest teammates vibed to Shatta Wale's hit song as they cruised in England. Photos by @shattawalenima/Instagram and James Gill - Danehouse/Getty.

This time, Hudson-Odoi isn't alone in his Ghanaian-inspired moments.

Hudson-Odoi spreads Ghanaian vibes in England

A recent video circulating on social media, sighted by YEN.com.gh, captures him enjoying Shatta Wale’s 2014 hit song Everybody Like My Ting alongside his Nottingham teammates.

Seated comfortably in an SUV, the 24-year-old winger was spotted jamming to the track with Nigerian defender Ola Aina, former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga, and another teammate.

As they cruised through the streets of England, both Aina and Hudson-Odoi stood out, passionately singing along to the lyrics word for word.

Hudson-Odoi's strong connection to Ghana

This is far from the first time Hudson-Odoi has expressed his Ghanaian pride.

Earlier in the month, he joined millions in celebrating Ghana’s Independence Day, sending out warm wishes as the country marked 68 years of sovereignty.

However, it wasn’t just the tribute that grabbed attention—it was his attempt to deliver the message in Twi that left fans entertained.

Although the pronunciation proved challenging, the gesture resonated deeply with supporters who appreciated the effort.

What's next for Hudson-Odoi and his teammates?

While enjoying Ghanaian culture off the pitch, Hudson-Odoi now redirects his focus to Premier League football.

His club, Nottingham Forest, is gearing up for a crucial away fixture against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday, March 15, as noted by Sofascore.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in seven goals in 24 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest this season. Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty.

With 10 matches remaining in the 2024/25 season, Forest remains in the hunt for an unlikely Champions League spot.

A win against relegation-threatened Ipswich would be vital in keeping that dream alive.

On a personal level, the Chelsea Academy graduate has played a significant role in his team's European push.

His tally stands at five goals and two assists, per Transfermarkt, with his most recent contribution being a match-winning strike against Manchester City last weekend.

As Forest continues its top-four chase, Hudson-Odoi’s influence on and off the pitch remains undeniable—whether through decisive performances in the league or by bringing a taste of Ghanaian culture to his teammates.

Hudson-Odoi puts Ghana on alert with latest comments

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Nottingham Forest's in-form winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has put Ghana on alert with his latest comments about his international future.

Despite remaining eligible to represent the Black Stars due to a five-year absence from England's squad, the English forward revealed in a post-match interview that he has not ruled out a return to the Three Lions.

