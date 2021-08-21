I am currently the most relevant rapper in Ghana - Amerado brags in new video

Amerado has stated emphatically that he is currently the most relevant rapper in the country

The Me Ho Y3 rapper was speaking in a radio interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo when he made the comments

Amerado recently went head-to-head in a rap battle with Zylofon Music artiste Obibini

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka famed as Amerado Burner has made some emphatic statements about his relevance in a recent radio interview he granted.

While speaking to radio star Halifax Ansah-Addo, Amerado indicated that he was the most relevant artiste in Ghana currently.

Speaking about this relevance, Amerado indicated that he shot up from 11,000 subscribers to almost 150,000 subscribers on YouTube after he started Y33 Ti S3m.

He added that during the shot time he was engaged in a beef with Zylofon Music signee Obibini, he ha managed to get an additional 10,000 subscribers.

With this, he quizzed whether one could say he was on the losing side in this case since it was not easy to get subscribers.

He said his relevance had shot up so high that he was getting many gigs both from Ghana and other parts of the world.

He cited one example and said he was et to jump unto a collaboration with a yet-to-be-named act who is willing to pay him in dollars for his services.

Speaking about his beef with Obibini, Amerado indicated that he was the originator of the battle and was the one to decide the shots and when to call it off.

Amerado and Obibini faced-off in a hot rap battle whcih saw them putting their creativity to play and it got Ghanaians super hyped.

