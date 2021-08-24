Lionel Messi over the weekend traveled to Spain to have a dinner with close friend Suarez before returning to Paris Saint-Germain

Brazilian footballer Neymar also followed Lionel Messi to Spain as they both missed Paris Saint-Germain's game against Brest

Paris Saint-Germain fans are still celebrating the arrival of Lionel Messi and they can't wait to see him on the pitch

Lionel Messi has made a return to Paris to join his new teammates for their preparations for the next game after traveling to Barcelona to have dinner with close pal Luis Suarez.

On Friday, August 20, Paris Saint-Germain were without Lionel Messi as they went ahead to beat Brest 4-2 in their first encounter in the new season as Pochettino kicked off in winning style.

Messi then took the advantage of his off to travel back to Spain together with Neymar as they both visited former teammate Luis Suarez in his house.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: UGC

During his time at Barcelona, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were close pals and even their wives and they most times spend the holidays together in Ibiza.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the report on Espana, Paris Saint-Germain will be facing Reims in their next League game with Lionel Messi expected to feature.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how few days after joining Paris Tottenham's new signing Romero revealed how Messi almost helped him join Barca before joining PSG.

Cristian Romero has revealed that Lionel Messi had made all the necessary arrangements for him to join Barcelona this summer before things got twisted, Goal.

The Argentine international played alongside the Albiceleste captain on the route to winning the Copa America title in the summer.

However, as things did not work out for Messi to sign a new deal at Camp Nou, the 23-year-old switched to joining g Premier League side Tottenham for a fee reported to £42million from Serie A side Atalanta.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported how Sergio Aguero turned down the chance to inherit Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey at Spanish giants Barcelona following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Countless number of Barcelona fans are still finding it difficult to come to terms that Lionel Messi has left the club considering what the Argentine did at the Camp Nou before his departure.

Source: Yen