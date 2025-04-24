Ghanaian lower-division club KofCity FC have emerged champions of the Akuapem North District Division Three League

Ghanaian lower-division side KofCity FC have been crowned champions of the Akuapem North District Division Three League after a phenomenal season that saw them go unbeaten across 16 matches.

The club won 13 and drew 3 games in what was described as one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

Their exceptional performance has not only earned them the title but also advanced them to the middle league stage.

Teamwork and determination

Led by head coach Maxwell Teinor Gizo, KofCity FC have demonstrated remarkable teamwork, discipline, and tactical intelligence throughout the campaign.

Reflecting on the season, Coach Gizo said:

“It’s been a tough and demanding season, but the boys showed immense dedication and heart. We knew what we wanted, and we worked hard every day to achieve it.”

He added:

“Teamwork was our greatest weapon. Every player understood their role, and we trusted each other. That unity made the difference in close matches.”

“Despite the pressure and intensity of the league, the boys held their nerve and delivered. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together.”

Looking ahead to Middle League battle

With the middle league around the corner, Coach Gizo is already focused on the next challenge as the club eyes promotion to Ghana’s Division Two.

“We’re not celebrating too long. The job isn’t done yet,” Gizo said. “The middle league will be tougher, but we’re preparing for it with the same hunger and discipline. We’re ready for the next step.”

KofCity FC eye Division Two and beyond

Club CEO Daniel Amoah emphasised the significance of the achievement and reiterated the club’s long-term vision.

“Our dream is to develop top talent and give them the platform to shine—locally and internationally,” he said. “But qualifying for Division Two is a huge opportunity, not just for the club, but for the entire Koforidua community. We’ll grab it with both hands.”

Rising Club with global aspirations

Founded in 2023, KofCity FC have already made strides in player development and exposure.

Last year, three of their players earned trial opportunities in Europe and other African countries.

The club continues to serve as a bridge for young footballers with potential to reach the international stage.

With their unbeaten season behind them and eyes set on promotion, KofCity FC are proving to be a force in Ghana’s grassroots football scene.

By leveraging partnerships and providing players with international exposure through tournaments and showcases, KofCity FC have positioned itself as a crucial bridge for local players looking to elevate their careers abroad.

This commitment to international marketing is integral to the club’s mission and sets KofCity FC apart in the Ghanaian football landscape.

Source: YEN.com.gh