Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe has sparked a significant online reaction after discussing a major scandal that affected his career trajectory

In a recent interview that quickly gained traction on social media, Arukwe directly addressed persistent rumours regarding his sexuality

His interview has generated substantial conversation online, with fans and industry observers weighing in on his challenges

Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe, popularly known as Odogwu Parara, has addressed rumours about his sexuality in a recent viral interview.

The actor revealed that he was initially shocked when allegations surfaced pairing him romantically with another male figure.

Nollywood actor Uzor Arikwe, a.k.a. Odogwu Parara, reacts to gay rumours. Photo source: @uzorarikwe

Despite his surprise, Arukwe expressed that he views such controversy as an inevitable part of fame in the entertainment industry.

"I have a lot of gay friends, I love them; if being gay was my sexuality, I would own it and I'd be one of the hottest around...but for me let God judge'" he said.

The Love In Every Word star emphasised that while he maintains friendships with individuals in the LGBTQ+ community and feels comfortable around them, he rejects being misidentified. He maintained that if his sexuality were different, he would have been open about it rather than denying it.

Arukwe suggested that judgment on such matters should ultimately be left to God, demonstrating a philosophical stance on the subject while firmly addressing the rumours that have circulated about him.

Watch Uzor Arukwe's video below:

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe’s interview video

The interview by Uzor Arikwe has generated significant attention on social media, with fans reacting to the actor's comments about the industry scandal that once surrounded him. Many felt it was not a topic he should've broached. YEN.com.gh compiled reactions below.

mona_achile said:

"Odogwu, please…. Which popular Nollywood actor, or even the obvious one, has ever admitted they are gay?"

bigbenny_ent said:

"You can’t have Nde okpo ntu as a friend and be comfortable what is the friendship all about?"

richorchards said:

"Nigerians!!! , so you people will automatically blacklist someone for this... Comments here are mindblowing 😂😂😂."

faviva_luchee said:

"Ah why him just talk like mumu here😂."

nmmmmmmmmmmmaaaaaa said:

"Uzor, don't do this to yourself... Damnn, you've worked too hard for this, na. Where's his Manager?"

the_poshlady said:

"Hmm, Odogwu doesn't know Nigerians, one wrong move and they'll change it for him. As a hot star, he has to be careful with what he says out there."

nikki.baddie1 said:

"No Fr…having a friend that is gay or lesb*an is their own life. As far as they don’t try to influence me. What’s my business with your sexuality??? When we’re together, act normal. When we’re not, then u can do ur stuff."

