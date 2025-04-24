Erling Haaland responded to a fan's playful "alien" comment with a hilarious bald image of himself on Snapchat

The post quickly went viral, with fans praising Haaland's ability to laugh at himself and turning the image into memes and jokes

While showing his playful side, Haaland continues to dominate on the pitch with 120 goals in 138 games for Man City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is known for his goals, his power, and his presence on the pitch, but this week, it’s his sense of humour that’s taken centre stage.

In a move that has social media buzzing, Haaland shared a hilarious, digitally edited image of himself completely bald on Snapchat, poking fun at a fan's comment comparing him to an alien.

The Norwegian forward, who has staggering stats of 120 goals in 138 appearances for Manchester City since joining in 2022, proved that he doesn’t just have thick skin, he’s got a funny bone too.

The bald reveal that broke the internet

It all started when a fan commented on a recent photo of Haaland, jokingly saying he looked like an “alien.”

Rather than taking offense, the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner leaned into the banter, literally.

In a follow-up Snapchat post, Haaland uploaded a completely bald version of himself, clearly edited, but eerily realistic.

The caption read nothing, but the photo said everything. Fans were left in stitches, with the image quickly spreading across X), Instagram, and football meme pages around the world.

The image turned Haaland into the subject of good-spirited laughter, and also won him even more fans for his playful self-awareness.

Goal machine with a light side

While Haaland’s on-field persona is one of brute force and relentless finishing, off the pitch he’s shown flashes of being delightfully quirky.

Whether it's showing off his odd celebrations, wearing wild outfits, or now embracing his “alien” look, Haaland has cultivated an image that blends superstar talent with down-to-earth humour.

This blend has made him not just one of the world’s best strikers, but one of the most marketable and beloved personalities in the game, with the Norwegian matching a Cristiano Ronaldo's PL record last year.

Dominance in numbers

He won the Premier League Golden Boot in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, becoming the first player to hit the 100-goal mark for City in just over a season and a half.

Now sitting on 120 goals in 138 matches, Haaland is already a Manchester City legend — and he’s only 24 years old.

Fans react with memes and praise

Social media exploded with reactions to Haaland’s bald photo as users of X, Facebook, and more reacted.

But beyond the humour, most fans appreciated his ability to take a joke and spin it into a viral moment.

''His humor matches his skills,'' a fan reacted.

“This is why we love Haaland,” another fan wrote.

“He scores for fun and laughs with us too.” someone also commented.

