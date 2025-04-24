Asamoah Gyan has heaped praise on Thomas Partey amid talks of Arsenal's intention to renew his contract

Gyan reckons that if Arsenal fails to extend Partey's deal, he could move on to play for any top side in the world

The 31-year-old midfielder's current deal with the North London side expires in the next few months

As speculation swirls around Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal, former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has passionately backed the midfielder to earn a contract extension.

Once considered a likely departure ahead of the summer transfer window, Partey’s fortunes at the Emirates have taken a dramatic turn.

After a challenging spell plagued by injuries, the 31-year-old has returned to form at a crucial time, reestablishing himself as a pivotal figure in Mikel Arteta’s setup.

Arsenal to renew Partey's contract

According to The Athletic, Partey’s resurgence has not gone unnoticed by the club’s hierarchy.

Encouraged by his recent displays, the North London outfit are reportedly in active negotiations to extend his stay.

With just two months remaining on his current deal, discussions are advancing toward a possible two-year agreement or an initial one-year extension with an option to prolong for another season.

What are Partey's other options?

While the preference is to continue at the club, Partey, born in Krobo Odumase, is said to be open to exploring alternatives if terms are not agreeable.

A potential return to Atletico Madrid, where he first made his mark in European football, remains on the table.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona, currently leading the La Liga standings, have also emerged as a surprise contender monitoring his availability, per Goal.com.

Asamoah Gyan lauds Partey, insists on contract extension

Amid the uncertainty, Gyan has voiced his strong opinion, urging Arsenal to act swiftly to retain the services of the influential Ghanaian.

“Partey is one of the best midfielders in the world right now, and, there's no dispute about that,” Gyan declared in an interview with Joy Sports.

“And, what he has done for Arsenal so far, if you watch his stats, anytime he starts for them, check the wins, the percentage of, when he's playing. So I think he's a huge figure when it comes to Arsenal. So all I say is give him a contract.”

Partey’s influence goes beyond mere statistics. His unique profile—a hybrid of athleticism, positional awareness, and intelligent distribution—makes him invaluable to any side seeking midfield control.

When asked whether the former Tema Youth player should consider a move to the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer, Gyan was unequivocal in his belief in Partey’s elite status.

“He can play for any club. Because his type of midfield is unique, the Rodri type and everybody who plays in the holding midfield role.

“I'll say, he's the top three in the world right now. He can play anywhere. US, Saudi Arabia. Partey can play for any club at this moment.”

Whether the Gunners succeed in tying him down or risk losing him to a European giant remains to be seen.

Ex-United star advises Arsenal over Partey

In a related update, YEN.com.gh shared that a former Manchester United player has tipped a £100 million-rated midfield maestro as the ideal successor to Thomas Partey at Arsenal.

The ex-Red Devil believes the highly-rated star would seamlessly fill the void if Partey departs after his five-year stint with the Gunners.

