Francisco Javier Guardiola has gone viral after paying a touching tribute to Lionel Messi

The Argentine man constructed a stadium in the mountains of Mendoza and named it after the legendary forward

Photos of the simple facility were shared by Maca, Francisco's daughter who revealed it was her father's desire for everyone to see the masterpiece

An Argentine man has paid one of the most touching tributes to Lionel Messi.

The Argentine man constructed a stadium in the mountains of Mendoza and named it after the legendary forward. Photo: @Macaguardiola1.

Source: Twitter

Messi is widely idolised by many, thanks to his incredible football career thus far that has seen him win a record six Ballon d'Or awards.

From murals to drawings, Messi has received countless tributes from around the world over the years.

However, none stands out as the one paid by Francisco Javier Guardiola.

GiveMeSports reports the Argentine has taken his admiration for Messi a notch higher after constructing his own stadium and naming it after the Barca legend.

Named Estadio Leo Messi, Francisco constructed the facility in the mountains of Mendoza, about 1,000km from Messi's native Rosario.

The stadium is a simple small pitch with no floodlights and no real markings but has small goalposts.

Images of the masterpiece were shared by Francisco's daughter, Maca, who revealed it was her father's dream that the gesture goes viral.

"My old man built himself a stadium in the middle of the mountains (Mendoza, Argentina) and named it Estadio Leo Messi," she said.

"I need you to see it, please, it's my old man's dream. I think it's a better tribute than the one Barcelona paid him," she added.

