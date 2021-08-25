PSG owner's brother shared a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wearing the French club's kit, sparking suggestions the two could play together this summer

Ronaldo, who has already entered the final year of his current deal with Juventus is facing an uncertain future with the Italian side

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been linked with a stunning move to Man City, a move that could leave Man United fans furious

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

PSG owner's brother, Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani has dropped the biggest hint yet on Cristiano Ronaldo potentially linking up with Lionel Messi at the French club.

Reports suggest PSG could be tempted with signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner if they agree to sell Kylian Mbappe who is wanted at Real Madrid. Photo by Harold Cunningham.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the clear football rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, millions of fans around the world have been dreaming to see the two share the locker room.

Ronaldo has already entered the final year of his contract at Juventus and already faces an uncertain future with the club.

While he has been linked with a stunning move to Man City this summer, a move to PSG has also been mooted.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

GiveMeSports reports there are only a handful of clubs that can realistically afford to sign the 36-year-old, with PSG among them.

The publication further claimed the French giants could be tempted with signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner if they agree to sell Kylian Mbappe who is wanted at Real Madrid.

Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani has now caused a stir online after posting a cryptic tweet suggesting PSG are eyeing Ronaldo in a stunning transfer that will see the Portuguese link up with Messi at Parc des Princes.

The brother to the PSG owner posted a photo of Messi and Ronaldo in PSG kits alongside the caption: "Maybe?" Which he wrote in three different languages.

The tweet has since gained a lot of traction, with many contending PSG could be plotting to unite the eternal rivals at the French capital.

Messi moved to France with PSG this month in a transfer that shocked many in the football circles.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed reports linking him to top clubs in Europe and described them as disrespectful to his person and career.

According to several reports linking the Portuguese Superstar away from Juventus for another top European club this summer.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were understood to be interested in signing the 36-year-old who is still waxing strong in the final few years of his career.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported amid rumours that he wants to leave the Italian club, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly requested to start from the bench in their Serie A clash with Udinese, Sky Sports reports.

Ronaldo eventually came on as a substitute 60th minute of the game replacing Alvaro Morata and went on to score the winning goal, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Source: Yen