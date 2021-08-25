A young secondary school leaver has opened up on how her father locked her up in a poultry house for a year

The student whose mum passed in 2017 said she and her siblings were accused of witchcraft that destroyed their father's business

Help eventually came to her and the siblings thanks to their aunt who happens to be a legal practitioner

A young Nigerian lady can't stop thanking God for coming to her rescue following inhumane treatment meted to her by her father.

The secondary school leaver said that her father locked her and her siblings up in a poultry house for a year.

The lady's father had accused her of using witchcraft to destroy his business

Source: Original

In a recent interview with YEN TV, Blessing (not real name) stated that her dad worked at UNICEF before he became a taxi driver.

His taxi driving business was however marred with vehicle repairs problems that gulped his finances.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Blessing said her stepmother was told at the church that the man's kids were responsible for his business misfortunes and this turned their father against them.

She said he moved them out of the main house to a poultry house where they pee, eat and sleep.

Their situation began drawing attention after residents in the area found out where they were kept.

The residents didn't however save them but only dropped food for the kids through an open space in the poultry.

Their aunty comes to the rescue

Blessing said that on a certain day, one of their aunts had visited and got to know where they were kept, thanks to people in the community.

The said aunt informed a non-governmental organization who rescued the kids from the poultry prison.

Watch the video below:

Kids tagged witches finish school in style

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nigerian kids tagged witches and rejected by their people had finally finished school.

In 2016, a foundation Land of Hope led by a Denmark lady Anja Ringgren Lovén had rescued four kids - Gladys, Esther, Imoh and Ini who were rejected by their people after being tagged witches.

Anja Ringgren Lovén who shared the news on her LinkedIn page said she is proud to have shown that the kids are not actually witches.

While appreciating the kind-hearted individuals that have been supporting the cause of her foundation, Anja opined that education is what gives one wings to fly.

Source: Yen.com.gh