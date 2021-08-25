A 21-year-old lady, Jennifer Rocha, went straight to the farm where her parents work as soon as she graduated with a degree

Photos shared online showed the 21-year-old graduate helping out her parents on the field as she posed with them

The young lady recounted how they taught her the importance of education and hard work with their work ethics

A young lady, Jennifer Rocha, who graduated from school has made her parents proud as she posed with them on the farm with her graduation gown.

In a post shared by CaseQ on Facebook, the 21-year-old Jennifer said that her parents taught her the value of education even as they were unable to get higher education because of their commitment.

Many people celebrated with the young graduate. Photo source: Branden Rodriguez Media

Her parents gave her their best

The young lady stated that her dad and mother also showed her the value of hard work as she was always following them to the farm at night to work.

During her stay on the farm, she saw how people coped with backaches and mosquito bites to ensure they completed their daily quotas on the fields.

While in the university, the lady could not stay in the hostel because her parent could not afford such luxury.

She said:

“Working in the fields builds and molds a different type of character. A character that does not give up, and one with resilience and strength to withstand the hazards that come from that job.”

Many people celebrated her

Cristina Villarreal said:

"Congratulations! From one migrant farmworker family to another. Some people don't realize how hard we worked to get where we're out now.

Debbie Kay said:

"I had parents and grandparents that worked in the cotton fields, and though I never had to do this, I truly respect and honor those who have endured these hardships to provide for their families and mine."

Nora Sharp said:

"Congratulations. My family were migrant workers also. I know how hard it is to work the fields and go to school. Congratulations and good luck."

Anna Smith said:

"I give you my deepest respect and honor. Also your parents as well. You are the kind of student who knows how hard it is to struggle for something."

