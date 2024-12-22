Media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's mother caught the attention of many Ghanaians when she attended her daughter's GWR sing-a-thon attempt

The elderly lady was dressed casually, danced energetically and sang the songs she performed on her second attempt

Afua Asantewaa's mother's support and determination got many people showering her with praise and admiration

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's mother was seen supporting her daughter as she tried to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon record on her second attempt.

Afua Asantewaa's mother supports her at GWR sing-A-Thon. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon and @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's mother supports her

In the video, Afua Asantewaa's mother dressed casually. She wore a long-sleeved striped shirt and a pair of trousers.

The elderly lady danced energetically while singing along to the songs her daughter performed at her GWR sing-a-thon.

Her mother was sighted on the grounds of the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi on the first day of the sing-a-thon on December 21, 2024.

The sing-a-thon is expected to end on December 25, 2024, and Mrs Aduonum is expected to sing for 105 hours.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's mother supporting her

Many people in the comment section spoke about their admiration for Afua Asantewaa's mother as she supported her daughter on her second attempt.

Others also spoke about the low turnout at her second attempt at trying to break the GWR sing-a-thon, as they compared it to her first attempt in December 2023.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

briandtanita said:

"Go mama!!! Mothers are our biggest supporters 😍😍😍."

cepdee said:

"Her mother is also doing dance-a-thon...😂😂😂."

delphi_establishment said:

"This is a real fan and supporter🔥😍 mothers are the ish😍."

owusuwaa_bofah said:

"They resemble each other paaa."

abenakonaba said:

"Mommy will get most supportive after win comes 💃💃💃💃💃 where is Sweet hubby oooh 💃💃💃."

rumplebae said:

"Unless her family troops in because we won’t come."

Details of Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa and hubby all booed up

YEN.com.gh reported GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, were all booed up in a video.

In the TikTok video, her husband attempted to lift and turn her around. After failing several attempts, he succeeded, but towards the end, he ran out of strength and unfortunately dropped her.

Their lovely bond caught the attention of many social media users, who shared their views in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh