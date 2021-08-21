Jacqueline, a Ghanaian woman, has recounted how she ended up being physically assaulted by her Ethiopian employer

According to her, she was abused after she was wrongfully accused by a girl living with them in a house

Jacqueline shared that it was about an ice cream her employer had bought to entertain some guests he was expecting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian woman identified as Jacqueline has cautioned her fellow Ghanaians working with Ethiopians to be extra careful in dealing with their employers.

According to Jacqueline, she was assaulted by her employer after a girl living with them in a house blamed her for failing to put ice cream meant for quests back into the fridge, causing the desert to defrost.

In a video seen on social media, Jacqueline explains her employer mentioned he was expecting some visitors, hence, went out to buy ice cream for them to take after meals.

I could have died - Ghanaian woman abused by Ethiopian employer painfully speaks in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

How it happened

Jacqueline claimed the man gave the ice cream to the girl to put into a fridge, but she forgot and placed the dessert on top of it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''I finished working and became famished, so I went to get meat from the fridge to prepare something for myself. The girl came to ask why I didn't put the ice cream back into the fridge, but I told her I wasn't responsible for it,'' said Jacqueline.

She continued:

''I don't know what she told my employer. I was working when he came and held me and hit my face with something.''

Jacqueline indicated that she recorded the video to address the concerns of people asking about what had happened to her.

Watch the video below:

Freedom Jacob Caesar appointed ambassador of ULMWP

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian business mogul and humanitarian, Freedom Jacob Caesar Bediako, has been appointed as the West African Ambassador for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP).

Freedom Jacob Caesar would assist in West Papua's struggle for independence from Indonesia under a single umbrella organisation through diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, and political support.

This comes after the Ghanaian industrialist and philanthropist stood up and demanded the Chinese Government answers for the way Blacks, including Ghanaians, were being treated in the height of the prevailing pandemic.

Source: Yen.com.gh